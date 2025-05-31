BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Knicks-Pacers NBA Playoffs

The BetMGM bonus GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bonuses, with the Knicks-Pacers NBA Playoff clash on the way tonight (05/31).

The NBA Playoffs head back to Indiana on Saturday for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals BetMGM is a slam dunk choice to add to your action, with two special offers available for first-time players:

Having staved off elimination on Thursday for at least another game, the New York Knicks travel on Saturday to meet the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. The Pacers still lead the series, 3-2.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s a guide to get started:

Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

Click over to BetMGM.com Insert the code GOALNEWSGET when creating your account. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

You can also try the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Visit BetMGM.com and use promo code GOALMAX1600 when creating your account. Write in your account details. Scan the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,600 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The New York Knicks had to have Game 5 at Madison Square Garden to avoid an end to their season, and they came out as though they meant it, leading all the way while cruising to a 111-94 final score.

Now the series shifts back to Indiana’s home Gainbridge Fieldhouse, which is sure to be a madhouse on Saturday night for Game 6.

The Knicks shut down Indiana guard Tyrese Haliburton, who torched them with a triple-double in Game 5. This time, he had just 8 points and 6 assists, as the Knicks Mikal Bridges keyed on him. Knicks forward OG Anunoby also made forward Pascal Siakim of Indiana a nonfactor, limiting him to 15 points.

Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson had 32 points, and center Karl Anthony-Towns had 24 points and 13 rebounds despite a sore left knee.

Only 13 teams have ever come back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Playoffs, most recently the Denver Nuggets in the 2020 playoffs. The Knicks have been inconsistent in the playoffs, and will have to muster every ounce of energy and defense in Game 6 in order to survive and bring things back to their home court for one last showdown.

The early odds have Indiana as a -110 moneyline favorite for Game 6, giving the Knicks -3.5 points. The over/under on the game is 219.5

TNT and truTV will televise the game starting at 8 p.m. EDT, with Max providing streaming.

