BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Italy - World Cup Qualifiers

The BetMGM bonus code GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bonuses, with Italy and Moldova meeting in a World Cup qualifiers today.

Several World Cup qualifiers are the matches to watch in Monday’s soccer action. BetMGM is loaded for bear with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

Monday’s matches of note include Italy vs. Moldova in the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Find out how to claim even more in sports bonuses with our guide to the best sportsbook promos in the US

Read our expert’s view on the best betting sites to use in the US in 2025

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

Create an account and add the code GOALNEWSGET. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

Click over to BetMGM.com

You can also try the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,500 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Visit BetMGM.com and use promo code GOALMAX1500 to create your account. Write in your details for the account. Read the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,500 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

Another World Cup qualifying match of note pits Italy against Moldova. Italy trails in Group I and is coming off a shocking 3–0 loss to Norway. They are in 4th place and desperate for a win to climb the ladder into a top-two finish.

The match is the final one for Italy manager Luciano Spalletti, and his team will be fired up to send him off with a win. Italy has not qualified in the last two World Cups, so needs to at least get into the playoffs for the 2026 tournament to salve national pride.

Italy will hope to use home advantage and midfield control to control the game. Moldova, led by veterans Virgiliu Postolachi and Artur Ionita, will be using a compact defense and hope for mistakes and set-pieces to capitalize on opportunities. They have been dominated by Italy, including losing 6-0 in Euro qualifications.

The match kicks off at 2:45 p.m. at MAPEI Stadium in Città del Tricolore, Reggio Emilia, Italy. The home team is an overwhelming -2000 favorite, with a 3.5 goals over/under. ESPN and FS2 will televise the match, with streaming on ESPN+.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*

BetMGM Bonus Offer Bet $10 Get $150 in Bonus Bets if You Win! BetMGM Bonus Code Click this link and sign up using promo code GOALNEWSGET BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Offer available in CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV. Please Gamble Responsibly. Participants must complete the Wagering. Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

--