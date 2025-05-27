BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Copa Libertadores

The BetMGM bonus code GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bonuses, with phenomenal south America soccer action featuring.

Two major South American tournaments provide the top matches on Tuesday’s soccer schedule. BetMGM is ready to help you with all, with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

River Plate vs. Universitario and Independiente del Valle vs. Barcelona SC are the matches to watch in the CONMEBOL Libertadores group stage. Lanús vs. Academia Puerto Cabello and Huracán vs. Corinthian are the top matches in the CONMEBOL Sudamericana group stage.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here's guide to get started:

Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

Deposit $10 and wager on any sport

This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Visit BetMGM.com and use promo code GOALMAX1600 to create your account. Write in your details for the account. Read the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,600 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The CONMEBOL Libertadores, sometimes referred to as the Copa Libertadores, is considered the top international club football competition in South America, often compared to the Champions League in Europe.

The tournament features 32 teams from the ten CONMEBOL member countries, divided into eight groups of four. Each team plays six matches, competing against each team in their group twice, once at home and once away.

The top two teams from each group advance to the Round of 16. The third-place teams from each group advance to a playoff round in the Copa Sudamericana.

In Tuesday’s key matches, River Plate leads Group B and is trying to maintain its status for the knockout rounds. Its opponent, Universitario, is trying to keep its hopes alive for advancement.

The match starts at 8:30 p.m. EDT at Mâs Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina, with River Plate a -230 favorite and a 2.5 over/under on goals. beIN SPORTS USA has exclusive rights to the tournament, and games are broadcast live on the channel. You can also stream Copa Libertadores games on YouTube TV, Fubo, and Sling TV, all offering beIN SPORTS.

The second match of note in the Copa Libertadores is Independiente del Valle vs. Barcelona SC. An all-Ecuadorian clash being played at Estadio Banco Guayaquil in Quito, the match is all about eligibility for the second qualifying spot in Group B. The match kicks off at 8:30 p.m. EDT, with IDV a -120 favorite and a 2.5 goals over/under. beIN Sports will televise, with streaming by YouTube TV, Sling and Fubo.

The CONMEBOL Sudamericana, also known as the Copa Sudamericana, is an annual international club football competition organized by CONMEBOL The tournament is the second-most prestigious club competition in South American football next to the Copa Libertadores.

In the CONMEBOL Sudamericana group stage. Lanús vs. Academia Puerto Cabello is one of the key matches on Tuesday. Lanús is the leader in the tournament’s Group H, and would advance to the Round of 16 with a win. Academia Puerto Cabello has a puncher’s chance to advance.

The match kicks off at 6 p.m. EDT from Ciudad de Lanús, Buenos Aires, Argentina, with Lanús an overwhelming -575 favorite and a 2.5 goals over/under. bE IN Sports will televise, with YouTube TV, Sling and Fubo providing streaming options.

Also worth catching is the match between Huracán vs. Corinthians, both teams hoping to advance in the knockout stages. The match kicks off at 8:30 p.m. EDT from Tomás Adolfo Ducó, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Corinthians is a +120 favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. beIN SPORTS televises, with YouTube TV, Sling and Fubo streaming.

--