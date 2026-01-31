BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 for Seahawks vs Patriots Super Bowl

Super Bowl 60 features the red-hot Seattle Seahawks (-4.5) and the New England Patriots, the surprises of the 2025 season. The Seahawks are on a nine-game winning streak entering the big game. Meanwhile, Drake Maye and the Patriots made the SB after going 4-13 last season.

The Seahawks and Patriots face off at 6:30pm EST on February 8th. Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, which also hosted SB 50, will host this year’s edition of the game as well. Mike Macdonald’s Seahawks are favored to win their second title in team history.

Moneyline: Seahawks -225, Patriots +190

Spread: Seahawks -4.5 (-115)

Total: O/U 45.5 (-110)

Super Bowl MVP:

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold (+135)

Patriots QB Drake Maye (+225)

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+500)

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III (+650)

Seahawks WR Rashid Shaheed (+2500)

Expert BetMGM Super Bowl Betting - Seahawks vs Patriots

Here are a few bets you can consider using the BetMGM bonus code on. With Seahawks vs Patriots odds subject to change over the next week, it’s a good idea to place your bets early.

Super Smith-Njigba - Jaxon Smith-Njigba 2+ TDs (+550)

As one of the three first-team All-Pro wide receivers, Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been consistently excellent all season long. The Seahawks wideout has two games with two or more scores in his last nine outings and has TDs in both playoff games so far. This is worth a punt.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 1: Jaxon Smith-Njigba 2+ TDs @ +550 with BetMGM

Maye May Look to Run - Drake Maye Over 37.5 Rushing Yards (-120)

Precocious Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has averaged 47 rushing yards over three playoff games. Don’t be surprised if he runs by design and scrambles when plays inevitably break down against the Seahawks. He should clear this total for a third time in four games.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 2: Drake Maye Over 37.5 Rushing Yards @ -120 with BetMGM

Kupp’s Role Growing - Cooper Kupp Over 31.5 Receiving Yards (-118)

After averaging under three receptions per game in the regular season, veteran Seahawks WR Cooper Kupp has hauled in 4.5 passes per game in the playoffs. He’s cleared 31.5 receiving yards in both of the Seahawks’ games so far, and I like this prop up to -125.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 3: Cooper Kupp Over 31.5 Receiving Yards @ -118 with BetMGM

Expert BetMGM Super Bowl Fades

Patriots +4.5 (-105)

Playing without starting QB Bo Nix, the Broncos lost by just three points in the AFC Championship Game and covered the 5.5-point spread against the Patriots. The Pats have played a soft schedule this season. I wouldn’t consider taking them until the spread hits +6.5.

