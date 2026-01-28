BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 for Super Bowl 2026

Tune into NBC to watch Super Bowl LX on February 8 at 6:30pm EST as the Seattle Seahawks (-4.5) take on the New England Patriots. The Seahawks have been on a tear recently, but the Patriots have a certain mystique about them in the Big Game.

BetMGM Super Bowl Bonus Code

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 1/28/2026

New users can claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 to get a 20% deposit match up to $1500 in bonus bets. The bonus can kickstart your BetMGM Super Bowl betting.

Claiming your BetMGM Super Bowl Bonus Code

Consult the guide below to find out how you can claim the BetMGM bonus code and get a 20% deposit match.

This offer is currently available in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY

Click the links here to go to BetMGM’s website Hit the “Sign Up” button on BetMGM to start making an account Crucially, put in the bonus code GOALMAX1500 to claim the bonus Then, deposit anywhere from $10 to $7500 You’ll get 20% of your deposit back as bonus bets The bets themselves have no cash value and expire at the end of one week

Super Bowl Betting with BetMGM Bonus Code

Going for a record seventh title, the New England Patriots match up with the Seattle Seahawks in SB LX on February 8. The game will kick off at 6:30pm EST on NBC from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. The Seahawks bring a nine-game winning streak into the Big Game.

Moneyline: Seahawks -235, Patriots +195

Spread: Seahawks -4.5 (-115)

Total: O/U 46 (-110)

Super Bowl MVP Odds

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold (+135)

Patriots QB Drake Maye (+225)

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+500)

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III (+650)

Seahawks WR Rashid Shaheed (+2500)

Expert BetMGM Super Bowl Betting - Seahawks vs Patriots

We still have a ways to go until the action gets underway. In any case, there are some BetMGM Seahawks vs Patriots bets that provide good value for early bettors.

Drake Maye: Decisive Runner - Drake Maye 50+ Rushing Yards (+180)

Facing a dominant Broncos defense in blizzard conditions in the AFC Championship Game, the Patriots needed QB Drake Maye to make plays with his legs. Maye totaled 65 rushing yards on ten attempts, and I’d throw a few bucks on him to pick up 50+ against a tough Seahawks D.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 1: Drake Maye 50+ Rushing Yards @ +180 with BetMGM

Smith-Njigba to Star Again - Jaxon Smith-Njigba 100+ Receiving Yards (+100)

It was the Jaxon Smith-Njigba show in the first half of the NFC Championship Game. The Seahawks WR recorded 115 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions in the first half alone. Smith-Njigba is the Seahawks’ go-to guy and could pick up 100+ receiving yards again here.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 2: Jaxon Smith-Njigba 100+ Receiving Yards @ +100 with BetMGM

Seahawks to Stifle Patriots - Seahawks -4.5 (-115)

Mike Macdonald’s Seahawks have been the most complete team in the NFL. They have scored the second-most points per game and given up the fewest points per game. The Patriots struggled to beat the Bo Nix-less Broncos last Sunday. Take the Seahawks ATS.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 3: Seahawks -4.5 @ -115 with BetMGM

Expert BetMGM Super Bowl Fades

Rhamondre Stevenson 50+ Rushing Yards (-135)

These odds are too short to recommend. The Seahawks have given up just 74 yards to lead backs over two playoff games, and have an excellent defensive line. Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson has gone over this total in all three playoff games, but that could change here.

BetMGM Bonus Code T&Cs