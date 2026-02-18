BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for USA vs Sweden Hockey & CBB

Arizona entered last week as NCAA Basketball’s only unbeaten team. Now, following back-to-back losses, the Wildcats are ranked #4 and host #23 BYU in a 9:00pm EST Big 12 showdown at McKale Center.

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 2/18/2026

To claim a 20% match on your first deposit up to $7500, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500. The bonus bets you receive can be used on BYU vs Arizona or a 3:10pm EST Men’s Olympic Hockey quarterfinal featuring the USA and Sweden.

Claim your BetMGM promo code

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our expert's guide to the best sports betting apps

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500

You can grab up to $1500 in bonus bets by using the BetMGM bonus code and securing a 20% First Deposit Match. In doing so, follow the directions below and make sure you are eligible to claim this offer:

You may claim this offer by signing up either on BetMGM’s website or through the app Answer all of the required questions during the sign-up process and enter the bonus code GOALMAX1500 After finalizing and verifying your account, deposit $10 or more to start You’ll get a 20% match on your first deposit in bonus bets, which will be worth a maximum of $1500 The bets are non-withdrawable, non-transferable, and must be used within one week Before you can withdraw the earnings from the bets, you must satisfy a 10x playthrough requirement

The BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 can be claimed by new users (21+) in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, and WY.

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

NCAA Basketball - #23 BYU vs #4 Arizona - 2/18 9:00 PM EST

With guard Richie Saunders out for the season with a torn ACL, #23 BYU matches up with #4 Arizona (-12.5) in a key Big 12 contest at 9:00pm EST. Previously unbeaten Arizona has lost back-to-back games and desperately needs to get back on track.

Saunders’ absence means Arizona will hone in on BYU’s star forward A.J. Dybantsa. Arizona held Dybantsa to six of 24 shooting in the last meeting, which it won 89-86. Look for Dybantsa to facilitate more, as he did against Colorado, and consider Dybantsa over 4.5 assists (-115).

Losing Saunders makes BYU much more predictable on offense. The Cougars have been flailing anyway, with five losses in their previous eight games and just one cover in the past ten. Take Arizona -12.5 (-105).

Men’s Olympic Hockey Quarterfinal - USA vs Sweden - 2/18 3:10 PM EST

In a heavyweight battle, USA (-250) takes on Sweden (+190) in a 3:10pm EST Men’s Olympic Hockey quarterfinal (NBC). The USA managed a 3-0 record in the preliminary round, while Sweden needed to defeat Latvia in the qualification playoff to reach this stage.

With two extra days of rest, the USA has a definite advantage against the Swedes, who beat Latvia 5-1 yesterday, but took over 10 minutes to get off the mark.

USA’s captain, Auston Matthews (+100 to score), netted twice in the 5-1 win over Germany on Sunday, and he led the team with five points in the preliminary round.

This won’t be an easy one for the USA, but they should grab this win in normal time (-145) and advance to Friday’s Semifinal.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers