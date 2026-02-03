BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for EFL Cup Semifinal, NBA, NHL

London rivals Arsenal (-145) and Chelsea (+360) face off in the second leg of the EFL Cup Semifinal today at 3:00pm EST. Arsenal bring a 3-2 aggregate lead into this match at the Emirates Stadium. A draw (+300) would be enough for the Gunners to advance to the Final.

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

EFL Cup Semifinal - Arsenal vs Chelsea - 2/3 3:00 PM EST

With a 3-2 aggregate lead heading into this EFL Cup Semifinal second leg, Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium at 3:00pm EST (Paramount+). The Gunners got back on track with a 4-0 victory over Leeds United on Saturday.

Former Chelsea winger Noni Madueke (+290 anytime scorer) scored and assisted, and could start again with Bukayo Saka still dealing with an injury.

Chelsea managed a galvanizing 3-2 comeback victory over West Ham on Saturday, and have won six of Liam Rosenior’s seven matches in charge. The Blues are on a 15-game scoring streak in all competitions.

I’d take both teams to score and Arsenal to win or draw at -105 Same Game Parlay odds. The Gunners are unbeaten in their previous ten matches against Chelsea and just need a draw to advance.

NBA - Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons - 2/3 7:00 PM EST

In two games against the Detroit Pistons (-4.5) last season, Denver Nuggets C Nikola Jokic (+290 To record a triple double) averaged a ridiculous 30 points, 13 rebounds, and 11.5 assists. Don’t necessarily expect those kinds of numbers when the two teams meet in Detroit tonight.

Jokic still hasn’t played 30+ minutes in two games since returning from a knee injury. However, he should make the Nuggets more competitive tonight. Even without Jokic, the Nuggets covered the spread and lost by just two points to Detroit on January 27th.

Expect the Nuggets to put up a fight tonight against the Eastern Conference’s number one team. The Pistons are 0-3 ATS this season at home against Western Conference teams with winning records. Take the Nuggers +4.5 (-118).

NHL - Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Islanders - 2/3 7:30 PM EST

Both coming off losses on Monday, the Pittsburgh Penguins (+100) and New York Islanders (-120) meet at UBS Arena.

The Penguins were on a six-game winning streak before a 3-2 loss against the Senators. Meanwhile, the Islanders have dropped back-to-back games, including a 4-1 loss to the Capitals on Monday, but haven’t lost three in a row since December.

Penguins forward Anthony Mantha (O/U 0.5 points @ +110) has managed two or more points in four of the previous seven games, and 26 of his 40 points this season have come in the last two months.

Given injuries to a couple of Penguins’ defensemen and the fact that Pittsburgh has scored six or more goals in four of the preceding seven games, bet on over six goals (-115).

