BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Celtics vs Warriors & USA vs Canada Hockey

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 2/19/2026

New users who sign up using the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 will receive a 20% First Deposit Match worth up to $1500 in bonus bets. Use the bonus on Celtics vs Warriors or the Olympic Women’s Hockey Gold Medal Game between the USA and Canada at 1:10pm EST.

Claim your BetMGM promo code

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500

Once you claim the BetMGM bonus code, you’ll be able to use your 20% deposit match on any of the markets on BetMGM’s sportsbook. First, follow along with the directions below to learn how to use this offer:

Access BetMGM’s website or mobile app and click the “Sign Up” button Then, populate all of the required fields with your info and use the bonus code GOALMAX1500 Finish the account creation process and verify your account Next, make your first deposit on BetMGM, ranging from $10 to $7500 Once you’ve funded your account, you’ll receive 20% of your first deposit for a maximum of $1500 in bonus bets The bets are valid for one week, and cannot be withdrawn for real money. You must fulfill the 10x playthrough requirement before withdrawing the earnings from the bets

Bonus offer is limited to 21+ users without an existing account in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, and WY.

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

NBA - Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors - 2/19 10:00 PM EST

In the first game of a four-leg West Coast road trip, the Boston Celtics (-4.5) head to Chase Center to take on the Golden State Warriors at 10:00pm EST (Prime Video). Last season, the Celtics crushed the Warriors 125-85 in San Francisco.

Boston is 5-2 on the road at Golden State over the past seven meetings. The Warriors will be missing Stephen Curry for a sixth straight game, and have gone 1-4 ATS without him. Kristaps Porzingis and Jimmy Butler are also out.

Expect Pat Spencer, who is averaging 14.6 points per game in February, to receive more minutes. I’d consider Spencer over 11.5 points (-105).

Meanwhile, Boston recently traded for C Nikola Vucevic (O/U 13.5 points). Bet on the Celtics -4.5 (-118) with some key Warriors missing.

Olympic Women’s Hockey Gold Medal Game - USA vs Canada - 2/19 1:10 PM EST

The USA Women’s Hockey team (-550) has been dominant ahead of today’s Gold Medal Game against rivals Canada (+400) at 1:10pm EST on Peacock. Astoundingly, the USA has only given up one goal in six matches, outscoring opponents 31-1.

In the preliminary round, the USA defeated Canada 5-0 as Hannah Bilka (+200 anytime scorer) scored twice. Canada has gone 5-0 in its other matches, and could put up a fight here, but the USA should come away with gold.

So far, the USA has scored at least five goals in each of its Olympic matches and has won each game by at least four goals. I’m taking USA over 3.5 goals (-140) today.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers