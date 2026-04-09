Mallorca (+250) still haven’t won a match this season, and the oddsmakers aren’t exactly confident about their chances on the road. Meanwhile, Espanyol (+115) kept their first shutout of the season just before the international break.

Claim your BetMGM promo code

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our experts guide to the best betting apps

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

Use BetMGM bonus code GOALMAZ and you can receive as much as $1500 in bonus bets.

Here’s how to claim it:

Available for first-time users in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Follow the link above to go to BetMGM’s website Create a new user account and enter GOALMAX during the sign-up process Make your first deposit of $10 or more Place your first sports bet and risk as much as $1500 If your bet loses, you will get bonus bets that are equal to the amount of your stake This BetMGM bonus cannot be withdrawn for cash You have one week to use your bonus bets before they expire and are forfeited

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

You can use your BetMGM bonus code on today’s Espanyol vs Mallorca game at RCDE Stadium in the Barcelona Metro Area. The match will be televised live on ESPN Deportes and streamed on Fubo at 3:00pm EDT.

Espanyol, coming off a 1-0 win over Osasuna, have now only lost two of their last 15 La Liga home games. Manolo Gonzalez’s side have also won each of their previous three La Liga home games against Mallorca. Plus, Mallorca are winless in their last five road games (1D, 4L).

Pere Milla has scored twice already for Espanyol this season, and it’s worth taking a punt on him to score again, at +450 odds. Meanwhile, as a team, Mallorca have only scored twice in three games this season.

Some of their attacking struggles can certainly be explained by facing both Real Madrid and Barcelona in the first three weeks of the campaign. However, they haven’t averaged one goal per game or more over a full season since earning promotion to La Liga in 2021.

A low-scoring match is expected, with under 2.5 goals at steep -165 odds. Still, Mallorca striker Vedat Muriqi is implied to be the most likely goalscorer in the match, at +200. Muriqi, who scored seven goals last season, also found the net in the recent 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo.

Espanyol have already beaten Atletico Madrid this season, and it’s hard not to bet on the home side here. Espanyol should make it four seasons in a row with a home victory over Mallorca. Take Espanyol’s moneyline (+115) here.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offer