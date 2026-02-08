BetMGM Bonus Code GOAL1550: Get $1550 for Seahawks vs Patriots for Super Bowl 2026

Tune in to NBC at 6:30pm EST today for Super Bowl 60, featuring the Seattle Seahawks (-4.5) and the New England Patriots. Heading into the Big Game, Sam Darnold and the Seahawks are on a nine-game winning streak, on which they’ve outscored opponents by 14.3 points per game.

BetMGM Super Bowl Bonus Code

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 2/8/2026

With the BetMGM bonus code GOAL1550, you can bet on Seahawks vs Patriots with the promise of a First Bet Safety Net. If your bet loses, you’ll get your stake back in bonus bets (up to $1500). No matter if your bet wins or loses, you’ll also get $50 in BetMGM rewards.

Claim your BetMGM promo code

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our expert's guide to the best sports betting apps

Claiming your BetMGM Super Bowl Bonus Code

Learn how you can claim the BetMGM bonus code to get up to $1550 back in bonuses:

You can claim this offer if you are a new user located in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY

First, click the link to go to BetMGM’s website Then, hit the “Sign Up” button and start entering your personal information During that process, make sure to enter the bonus code GOAL1550 Put in your first deposit and stake up to $1500 on Seahawks vs Patriots By doing so, you’ll earn $50 in BetMGM rewards If your first bet settles as a loss, you’ll get your stake back in sports bonuses These bonus bets are good for one week and can’t be withdrawn for real money

Super Bowl Betting with BetMGM Bonus Code

The Seahawks vs Patriots SB LX gets underway at 6:30pm EST from Levi’s Stadium. NBC will televise the game, which is the second-ever meeting between these two teams at this stage, live. Seattle is expected to come away with the victory, but the Pats are 4-2 SU as underdogs.

Moneyline: Seahawks -235, Patriots +195

Seahawks -235, Patriots +195 Spread: Seahawks -4.5 (-110)

Seahawks -4.5 (-110) Total: O/U 45.5 (-110)

Super Bowl MVP with BetMGM

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold (+115)

Patriots QB Drake Maye (+230)

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+500)

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III (+700)

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson (+3000)

Expert BetMGM Super Bowl Betting - Seahawks vs Patriots

Below are three recommended bets for Seahawks vs Patriots. You could use the BetMGM Super Bowl bonus code on any of them for up to $1500 back in bonuses if they don’t end up winning and $50 in BetMGM rewards.

First Drive Fireworks - First TD Scorer: Seahawks Defense/Special Teams (+2200)

This wouldn’t be the first time the Seahawks start a game with a special teams or defensive touchdown this postseason. WR Rashid Shaheed returned the opening kick against the Niners for a touchdown, and at these astronomical odds, I’d put a few dollars on this for fun.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 1: First TD Scorer: Seahawks Defense/Special Teams @ +2200 with BetMGM

Steady Sam - Sam Darnold Over 229.5 Passing Yards (-110)

After a nightmarish playoff debut last season with the Vikings, Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is finally fulfilling his potential. Darnold totaled 346 passing yards in the NFC Championship Game and has weapons like Shaheed, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Cooper Kupp.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 2: Sam Darnold Over 229.5 Passing Yards @ -110 with BetMGM

Stevenson Staking Claim in Pats Backfield - Race to 20+ Rushing Yards: Rhamondre Stevenson (+160)

Rhamondre Stevenson has completely taken over the Patriots’ backfield. TreVeyon Henderson was limited to just three carries against the Broncos, as Stevenson got 25. I view this bet as more of a coin flip than anything, so +160 odds are great value.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 3: Race to 20+ Rushing Yards: Rhamondre Stevenson @ +160 with BetMGM

Expert BetMGM Super Bowl Fades

Patriots Over 19.5 Points (-155)

New England has failed to score 20 points in two of its three playoff games thus far. In better conditions than the snow they’ve been playing in, the Patriots may reach the 20-point threshold. However, I don’t think -155 odds don’t exactly provide any value here.

BetMGM Bonus Code T&Cs