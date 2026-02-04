BetMGM Super Bowl Bonus Code GOAL1550: Get $1500 for Seahawks vs Patriots SB 60

Going for a tenth straight victory to cap off their season, the Seattle Seahawks (-4.5) will face off against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX on Sunday. The Patriots will need QB Drake Maye to rediscover his regular-season form to have a chance to win a seventh title.

Super Bowl Betting with BetMGM Bonus Code

NBC will broadcast SB LX, which kicks off at 6:30pm EST on February 8th. Sunday’s Seahawks vs Patriots matchup is at Levi’s Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers. Either the Seahawks will clinch their second title, or the Patriots will win an NFL-record seventh.

Moneyline: Seahawks -225, Patriots +190

Spread: Seahawks -4.5 (-115)

Total: O/U 45.5 (-110)

Super Bowl MVP

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold (+115)

Patriots QB Drake Maye (+230)

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+500)

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III (+700)

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson (+3000)

Expert BetMGM Super Bowl Betting - Seahawks vs Patriots

Here are three recommended BetMGM Super Bowl betting picks before Sunday’s Seahawks vs Patriots showdown.

Smith-Njigba Stepping Up in Big Games - Jaxon Smith-Njigba 125+ Receiving Yards (+210)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the Seahawks’ star WR, stepped up in the NFC Championship Game when it mattered most. He totaled 153 receiving yards and a TD reception in the 31-27 win against the Rams. Throw a few bucks on this, as he has managed five 125-yard games this season.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 1: Jaxon Smith-Njigba 125+ Receiving Yards @ +210 with BetMGM

Seahawks to Make Myers Busy - Jason Myers Over 2.5 Extra Points (-120)

Seattle has been scoring at will in the playoffs, with 36 points per game through two contests. Seahawks K Jason Myers has averaged 4.5 extra points per game in the playoffs, going nine for nine. The Seahawks have scored at least three TDs in three of their previous four games as well.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 2: Jason Myers Over 2.5 Extra Points @ -120 with BetMGM

Kenneth Key to Seahawks Offense - Kenneth Walker 100+ Rushing + Receiving Yards (-120)

Seahawks Kenneth Walker III has picked up 111+ yards from scrimmage in each of the preceding three games. Walker III has received 19 carries in consecutive games with Zach Charbonnet injured. Expect Walker to be active in the passing game and get plenty of carries.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 3: Kenneth Walker 100+ Rushing + Receiving Yards @ -120 with BetMGM

Expert BetMGM Super Bowl Fades

Drake Maye Over 19.5 Pass Completions (-135)

Patriots QB has been dealing with a shoulder injury in the lead-up to the title game. He’s also yet to complete 60 percent or more of his passes in any of the Patriots’ three playoff games and has only registered 20 or more completions in one of his last six appearances.

