BetMGM Super Bowl Bonus Code: Get $1500 for Seahawks vs Patriots SBLX

It all comes down to this, as the Seattle Seahawks (-4.5) and New England Patriots face off in Super Bowl LX. This Sunday, the Patriots can win a record seventh championship, but the dominant Seahawks stand in their way.

Super Bowl Betting with BetMGM Bonus Code

Catch the Seahawks vs Patriots live on NBC on Sunday, February 8th at 6:30pm EST. The SB hopefuls will face off at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, which is the home of the 49ers. The Seahawks, going for their first title since 2014, are in the Big Game for the first time in 11 years.

Moneyline: Seahawks -225, Patriots +190

Spread: Seahawks -4.5 (-115)

Total: O/U 45.5 (-110)

Super Bowl MVP:

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold (+120)

Patriots QB Drake Maye (+230)

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+500)

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III (+700)

Seahawks WR Rashid Shaheed (+3000)

Expert BetMGM Super Bowl Betting - Seahawks vs Patriots

With under one week to go until Seahawks vs Patriots, there are some standout bets to be aware of. It’s also worth keeping an eye on Patriots QB Drake Maye’s status, given a shoulder injury and illness.

Smith-Njigba to Set Record? - Any Player to Record 15 or More Receptions (+4000)

Former Patriots running back James White set a SB record with 14 receptions in the famous comeback win over the Falcons in 2017. This is a Super Bowl prop that is fun and somewhat achievable. I think Seahawks WR Jaxon-Smith Njigba has the best chance to break it.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 1: Any Player to Record 15 or More Receptions @ +4000 with BetMGM

Misfortunate Maye - Drake Maye Under 218.5 Passing Yards (-115)

Early news from Patriots camp hasn’t exactly been positive. Drake Maye apparently has an injury to the shoulder on his throwing arm and has been dealing with an illness. Maye has managed 200+ passing yards just once in three playoff games, and the under doesn’t look bad here.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 2: Drake Maye Under 218.5 Passing Yards @ -115 with BetMGM

Darnold’s Big Day - Sam Darnold Over 229.5 Passing Yards (-115)

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold totaled 346 passing yards and three touchdowns against the Rams. With the Patriots stopping the run effectively, expect a confident-looking Darnold to air it out here. With targets like Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, and Rashid Shaheed, take his over.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 3: Sam Darnold Over 229.5 Passing Yards @ -115 with BetMGM

Expert BetMGM Super Bowl Fades

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Under 6.5 Receptions (+120)

Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba ranked first in the NFL in receiving yards and fourth in receptions during the regular season. He caught seven passes against the Rams…in the first half. Darnold is going to look for Smith-Njigba early and often. So, stay away from this prop.

