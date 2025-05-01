Real Betis vs Fiorentina Predictions and Betting Tips: Goals to Rain in Spain

Get our Real Betis vs Fiorentina predictions and betting tips from our soccer expert, pre Thursday’s 3:00pm EDT Conference League semi-final (05/01).

Real Betis vs Fiorentina Predictions: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Real Betis vs Fiorentina

Real Betis to Win @ -145 with BetMGM

Both teams to score @ -118 with BetMGM

Handicap Result: Real Betis (-1) @ +185 with BetMGM

Home Advantage to Count

Real Betis head into this fixture undefeated in three games across all competitions. In the Conference league, Betis are on a four-game unbeaten streak.

Los Verdiblancos only lost one in seven games as the hosts in this competition, making a compelling argument for the Spanish side to run out winners on Thursday night.

The visitors only lost two games in the entire Conference League from the qualifying rounds and have proven difficult to beat.

However, those two losses came on the road, but La Viola have come a long way since then. They are currently on a nine-game unbeaten run, something the hosts will be seeking to break this week.

The last time these teams met was in a club friendly in 2022 when Betis walked away with the victory. While it’s hardly a solid measurement, home advantage could play a huge role in our Real Betis vs Fiorentina predictions.

Joy Expected at Both Ends

Manuel Pellegrini has managed to get his troops to be miserly in defence in Europe. Nobody has kept more clean sheets than the side from La Liga (5).

But they haven’t registered a shutout in each of their last four outings. Incidentally, both teams scored in all four fixtures.

Going forward, they’re always a threat, supported by the fact that nobody has more than Betis’ 191 goal attempts in this competition.

They’re averaging 1.5 goals per game with 18 in 12 matches, while the visitors are more potent in front of goal, netting 27 times in 10 games for a 2.7 goals per game average.

Raffaele Palladino will be concerned that his team are conceding an average of 1.4 goals per game in Europe. If that continues then yes on BTTS looks a good bet.

One Eye on Florence

Conference League nights at the Estadio Benito Villamarín have been close and exciting this season.

Two of Betis’ seven home games ended in victory for the hosts by a single goal. Coincidentally, Fiorentina’s only two defeats in this competition were by the same margin.

Considering what’s at stake in the first-leg semi-final, neither side wants a large deficit heading into the return leg next week.

As a result, we could see some pragmatism from both teams, making a one-goal margin victory for Betis a longshot addition to our Real Betis vs Fiorentina predictions.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The timing is good for Real Betis. They would have had a full week of rest going into the first leg of the Europa Conference League semi-final after playing in La Liga last Thursday.

The Andalusian-based outfit hammered Valladolid 5-1 the last time out to remain in contention for Champions League qualification next season.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side have been turning it on recently, beating Real Madrid on home soil and securing a point away to Barcelona.

It really didn’t look like they’d be in this position after finishing 15th in the league phase. The Spanish side haven’t looked back and have since got past three knockout ties to set up this tie.

Their opponents for this one, Fiorentina, are outside the European places in Serie A, but did themselves a huge favour by beating Empoli on Sunday.

In contrast to Thursday’s hosts, the Florence outfit excelled in the league phase of the competition, finishing third.

Only Chelsea (33) have scored more goals than Fiorentina (27) in the Conference League this term. This flowing attack means there may not be a shortage of goals on Thursday night for our Real Betis vs Fiorentina predictions.

Probable Lineups for Real Betis vs Fiorentina

Real Betis expected line-up: Vietes, Sabaly, Bartra, Natan, Cardoso, Isco, Fornals, Antony, Bakambu, Rodriguez

Fiorentina expected line-up: De Gea, Pongracic, Mari, Ranieri, Folorunsho, Mandragora, Cataldi, Adli, Gosens, Gudmundsson, Beltran