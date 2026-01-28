bet365 Prop Protect: Injury Protection for NFL, NBA & NHL

bet365 Prop Protect

The bet365 prop protect promo allows for bettors to see their NFL, NBA or NHL prop bets refunded, as bonus bets, or voided if the backed players leaves the game with an injury in the first half.

Losing a player to injury is awful, worse if you've placed a prop bet on them but fear not, bet365 are here to help ease this pain.

This is one of the few promos of it's kind anywhere in the US right now, available to new and existing players alike

How does Prop Protect work?

Understanding the prop protect promo is simple and easy, with everyone able to get involved. The promo is automatically applied as well, so no can miss out by forgetting a step.

The only things fans need to be aware of is for how long your wagers are protected from injury. This varies across the three eligible sports:

NFL - 1st Half Injuries are protected

NBA - 1st Half Injuries are protected

NHL - 1st Period Injuries are protected.

bet365 Prop Protect How to get involved

Sign in to your bet365 account or register as a new customer. Place a bet on an NFL, NBA or NHL player prop market that displays the prop protect icon. If your chosen player is leaves the game injured, the wager will be refunded or voided Singles will be refunded as bonus bets Player prop parlay legs will be voided - the rest of the parlay continuing onwards

bet365 Prop Protect: Key Terms and Conditions

The innovative prop protect offer feature is undoubtedly rewarding, keeping player-prop bets alive until the final whistle.

To utilise bet365's feature, bettors must be aware of several key terms and conditions.

It only applies to players getting injured in the 1st half of NFL and NBA games and the first period of the NHL matchups.

It only applies to pre-game wagers.

If your player prop bet lands, and then the player in injured this will be paid out as a winner.

The sportsbook offers the injury protection on an all NFL, NBA and NHL matchups, the eligible markets always having the ‘Prop Protect’ icon displayed.

Likewise, only player markets that display the icon are available for prop protect. On selected fixtures, bet365’s promotion is available on any number of markets, from TD scorers, to points, blocks, saves and much more.

All prop protection selections are available for single bets and parlays.

A single prop bet will be paid back as bonus bets.

A parlay prop bet will be voided, the odds removed from the total payout, as the rest of the parlay continues as normal, recalculated for the remaining selections.

bet365 Sub On Play On Promotion Example

The game-changing feature only launched in recently, and many bettors are still familiarising themselves with its benefits.

Prop protect is straightforward. Bettors must select a market displaying the prop protect icon – the feature is available for most NFL, NBA and NHL matchups.

For instance, recall George Kittle's 1st half injury in the San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL Wildcard playoff round. The famed TE, tore his Achilles in the second quarter and was carted off.

Because the injury occured in the 1st half, bet365's prop protect promo kicked in. Bettors who backed Kittle saw their TD bets, receiving yards and receptions wagers refunded or voided.

I personally had a 1.5+ TD for Kittle single refunded. Whilst parlays will have seen any Kittle specific legs voided and recalculated.

Bonus bets were awarded and parlays continued on with voided legs, all was well. This is the power of the prop protect promo, it truly can save the day sometimes.