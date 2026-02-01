bet365 Promo Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Seahawks vs Patriots Super Bowl 60

The Super Bowl clash between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots promises to be a battle of styles and legacies.

Super Bowl Betting with bet365 Promo Code

The stage is set for Super Bowl LX as the Seattle Seahawks take on the six‑time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on February 8th at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, with kickoff at 6:30 PM ET. Fans can expect a clash of powerhouse traditions and high‑stakes drama under the lights.

To make the action even more thrilling, bet365 is rolling out juicy lines for the NFL Championship, covering everything from moneyline and point spreads to totals and player props—giving bettors plenty of ways to ride the excitement of football’s biggest night.

Moneyline: Seahawks ‑225, Patriots +186

Spread: Seahawks ‑4.5 (-110)| Patriots +4.5 (-110)

Totals: Over/Under 46.0 points (-110 both ways)

Super Bowl MVP odds: Leaders include Sam Darnold +135 and Drake Maye +215, with Kenneth Walker III and Jaxon Smith‑Njigba both around +550.

These odds are subject to change as game day approaches, so always check your sportsbook before placing a wager.

Expert bet365 Super Bowl Betting – Seahawks vs Patriots

Seahawks to Win

Price: -225

Why we like it: Seattle comes in with the clear edge in overall roster talent and matchup advantages, especially on offense, where their passing game has been far more consistent and explosive throughout the postseason.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba to win Super Bowl MVP

Price: +550

Why we like it: If Seattle wins the Super Bowl, this is one of the cleanest leverage plays on their passing attack, as Smith-Njigba is capable of swinging the game with a handful of high-impact catches rather than needing a massive volume day.

Longshot – Rasheed Shaheed to score first touchdown

Price: +2000

Why we like it: First-touchdown markets are all about explosive upside, and Shaheed is one of the few players in this game who can cash this ticket on a single touch from anywhere on the field.

Expert bet365 Super Bowl Fades

Market: Rhamondre Stevenson Anytime Touchdown

Price: +150

Why we don’t like it: The name value is doing a lot of the work here, but the matchup and game script are working against Stevenson. Seattle’s defensive front has been strong in short-yardage situations, and if the Seahawks get out in front early, New England is far more likely to lean on quick passing rather than grinding inside runs near the goal line. Add in the Patriots’ tendency to rotate backs in scoring situations, and this price doesn’t properly account for the reduced touchdown equity, making it a spot worth fading.

