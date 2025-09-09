The U.S. Men's National Team did nothing to quell supporters' anxiety for the 2026 World Cup in a friendly loss to South Korea. Can the troubled squad put a win on the ledger against the AFC's Samurai Blue? Check out today's scroll for a betting preview of USA-Japan in Columbus.

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What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

Your bet365 bonus code offers a boosted legal stake for placing bets on this evening's international friendly bout between the U.S. Men’s National Team and Team Japan starting at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The USMNT has been in a protracted downturn. The 2024 Copa América was an embarrassment, as the Yanks hosted the event only to be booed and whistled on home turf. The 2025 Gold Cup ended with a silver medal that satisfied no one. Now, the Stars & Stripes (+200) can't even be bet365's favorite to defeat Japan (+115), again on home turf in Ohio at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on TNT.

Nobody who watched last weekend's friendly against South Korea is in the mood to wager on Team USA. The Yanks squandered 17 attempted shots and six corner kicks, breaking down with two goals-allowed and a litany of fouls committed in what was supposed to be a hands-off bout.

USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino subbed out his entire forward line, and most of the wingers in trying to get things going against the first of two AFC sides going up against USMNT in four days. Those lineup moves are playing havoc with player-prop bets as fans try to imagine a strike. The goal-scoring market's leader is Ayase Ueda of Korea, but only at modest (+140) odds.

Christian Pulisic is a hopeful (+200) prop bet to score for the United States. Those odds may be too optimistic, given that Pulisic is merely now back in the mix against excellent defending teams. Goal total wagering is balanced at a cautious O/U (2.5) total tallies. Not every sentimental favorite is poised to score in the next friendly. Pochettino is just hoping to see a goal from anybody.

In one ray of sunshine for the ailing American side, the Samurai Blue are only (+285) team proposition bets to record a clean sheet in this evening's tilt in Columbus.

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