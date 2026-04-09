The North Carolina State Wolfpack hasn't played its best football at Wake Forest in the 2020s. Still, the oddsmakers at bet365 sportsbook give NC State a wide point spread edge over Wake in a prime time kickoff in Winston-Salem. Just why is the Wolfpack such a confident betting pick at bet365?

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* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

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What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

Today's bonus code gives new sign-ups a jump on the competition at bet365 sportsbook, allowing users to bet from a boosted stake on this evening's college football kickoff in North Carolina.

The NC State Wolfpack does not have a shiny track record at Wake Forest. In fact, the Wolfpack has failed to cover the Las Vegas point spread 11 of the last 13 times North Carolina State has visited Wake.

So, why is the Wolfpack such a demonstrative bet365 favorite with a (-7) point spread? Bookmakers just love NC State to win tonight's tilt on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

NC State is off to an exciting 2-0 start, having beaten East Carolina in a 2024 Military Bowl rematch before outlasting the ACC rival Virginia Cavaliers 35-31 in Week 2.

QB C.J. Bailey's accuracy and deftness running the Spread Option attack for the Wolfpack is considered a solid bet to outscore tonight's host Demon Deacons, whose 2-0 record masks a sluggish start against FCS teams.

FBS gamblers who're about to push NC State's spread margin above a TD + conversion should think about the Wolfpack having to make its road debut at a bugaboo stadium.

Wake Forest would easily be a true touchdown-underdog on the road at NC State, but the line is dicey with Wake hosting.

Bailey is a bright - and perhaps inflated - prop bet to throw over O/U (1.5) TD passes at the pricey line of (-140). The signal-caller's (+115) Anytime TD Scorer proposition is more logically priced, given that he rushed for two TDs in last weekend's win.

Wake tailback Demond Claiborne is seeing decent betting action as a pick to rush for over O/U (86.5) yards against NC State this evening. But his lines can't hold a candle to the betting on NC State's popular rusher Hollywood Smothers.

With a "handle" like that, we can't blame bet365's football speculators for making Smothers into a (-295) wager to produce at least one touchdown.

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* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.