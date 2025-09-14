Accumulate $300 in sports bonuses, win or lose, when you bet a sum of $5 or more with the new promo code GOALBET

Receive up to $1,000 first bet safety net using bet365's promo code GOALBET

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Claim the bet365 promo code to get sports bonuses

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How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

Today's bet365 bonus code offer is available to Premier League’s bettors in the U.S. sports betting states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA.

Here’s how you can claim your bet365 promo:

Choose from the the $1,000 first bet safety net, or a bet of $5 to get the $300 bonus offer Register for a new account using the bonus code GOALBET Make a deposit of $10 or more for either bonus offer The "first bet safety net" needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Bonus funds are available for seven days.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

With bet365's safety net offer, if the first bet loses, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If your bet wins, you get the profits from the win, and keep the original investment.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus offer boosts your backing of the English Premier League’s clash of London teams just five miles apart, as Brentford plays welcome to an unbeaten Chelsea Football Club.

Can a Premier League favorite, not an underdog, still be tagged for "reversion to form" by skeptical oddsmakers? That's the question as Chelsea F.C. inspires solid, but limited betting action at (-145) to defeat host Brentford in a close-quarters derby of two neighbors on USA Network at 3 p.m. EST.

Chelsea's start to the cycle looks pristine to the unpiercing eye. Cole Palmer is "Cold" Palmer no more after leading the Blues to a surprise Club World Cup title this summer. The phenom did not need to score goals for Chelsea to romp West Ham and Fulham by a combined 7-1 in the last fortnight.

Peek at Brentford's brave (+355) odds to win, and a different story emerges. Brentford's form isn't where a team's level ought to be to cast better than (+400) odds to beat Chelsea. But the Blues are getting hit with one unlucky headline after another as key players suffer injuries, and Palmer is hardly exempt after missing the Fulham game. Dario Essugo, an up-and-coming midfielder, is probably gone for the cycle after needing surgery to repair a torn thigh muscle.

Palmer remains a (+130) player-prop bet to bag at least one goal at Brentford this afternoon. Over/Under betting is balanced above (2.5) total goals scored in the London showdown.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $300 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KS, KY, IN, LA, MD, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $300 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.