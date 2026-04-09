There are times Israel is happy it's in UEFA's purview. Today isn't such a time. Tai Baribo's team carries long-shot odds against one of Europe's strongholds in Team Italy. Then again, the Italians haven't been strong enough to make World Cups. Check out Goal's scroll for a bettor's rundown.

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What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code can help you place instant bets with the sportsbook's cash on a lively 2025 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matchup at Nagyerdei Stadium, featuring Israel against Italy.

One of the benchmarks for a team that can't get over the hump is whether they can win the games they're supposed to win. Italy is most certainly supposed to win today's World Cup qualifier, with bet365 moneyline odds of (-245) to take three points from Israel in a match set to broadcast on Paramount at 2:45 p.m. EST. Those who've witnessed the Italians' problems in each cycle's qualification know that Gli Azzuri's victory is far from a sure thing.

Italy has momentum after a 5-0 win over Estonia late last week. Forward Mateo Retegui of the Saudi Pro League tallied a brace as the Italians improved to 2-0-1 in UEFA Group I. Retegui leads bet365 player-prop speculation for the Italy-Israel match with a (-125) line to score at least once.

Israel's (+575) moneyline takers would point out that the UEFA bracket is proving as unpredictable as have any continent's 2026 World Cup preliminaries. Slovakia, for instance, upset Germany 2-0 last Thursday. Israel's prospects may be boosted by momentum from its own three-win record in the qualifiers, not to mention Tai Baribo of the Philadelphia Union's new presence at striker.

The Israelis are known for playing five defenders and just one striker, making it hard for any forward to dominate a tournament until the squad begins making room for more play-makers on the pitch. Baribo's long-shot (+2200) odds to score or assist against Italy could be attractive to those who witnessed his flourishes against Moldova in Israel's 4-0 victory last week.

The Israel "double chance" pick of a win or a draw, comparable to "laying bets" at old-school English exchanges, does look a little chintzy at (+176) odds. Italy has a (+111) Team Props line to record its third clean sheet in seven matches. Italy outscored Israel 6-2 in a pair of Nations League bouts.

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