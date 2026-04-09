Get $300 in sports bonuses, win or lose, when you wager $5 or more with the new promo code GOALBET

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Minnesota quarterback J.J. McCarthy led a comeback win over the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football in Week 1. But did the Vikings really come back to win, or did the Bears just blow it? The bettors at bet365 have to decide if Minnesota is for real before picking a Vikings-Falcons victor.

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How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

Newcomers to online football betting can score bet365's sign-up bonus from the legal U.S. betting states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Walk through the steps below to claim bet365's promo code offer:

Choose from bonus offers up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get a $300 offer. Register a new bet365 sportsbook account using your bonus code GOALBET. Deposit a sum of at least $10 for either sportsbook betting bonus offer. Your first bet safety net offer choice demands a simple cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. The bonus funds stay available for seven days.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

For those selecting the safety net offer, if your first gamble loses, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If you win, you get the profits from the win, and keep your original stake.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code may be used to bet with house money on the NFL in prime time tonight, including Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

You can't complain about the NFL's prime time entertainment so far this season. Four close, high scoring games from four nights are already on the books, including Minnesota's 27-24 comeback win over the Chicago Bears on Monday in which QB J.J. McCarthy outshone Chicago's Caleb Williams.

That outcome, of course, directly impacts Minnesota's favorable (-4.5) point spread over the visiting Atlanta Falcons on tonight's installment of Sunday Night Football, the second prime-time date for the Norsemen in two weeks.

The 0-1 Atlanta Falcons are (+184) moneyline underdogs to beat the Vikings in a contest with an O/U (45.5) totals line, set to begin on NBC at 8:20 p.m. Eastern.

Howard Cosell once asked during an NFC East game on Monday Night Football, "Are the Cardinals good, or are the Cowboys just bad?"

That's the type of question begged by Minnesota's opening win over Chicago, in which McCarthy threw a pick-six before relying on the Vikings' ground game to produce most of Minnesota's successful comeback bid. Bears fans think the host just blew it.

McCarthy's prop bets to throw more than O/U (1.5) TD passes are priced steeper than Atlanta's opposing starting QB Michael Penix Jr.'s. That fact, however, could simply be based on the Vikings' sportsbook prediction of a win and a 2-0 record.

Analysts are not impressed by Atlanta's lineup failing to take advantage of a wildly inaccurate day from Tampa's QB Bayer Mayfield in the Buccaneers' 23-20 squeaker over the Falcons from NFL Week 1.

Tonight's SNF "4th Quarter Total" is balancing bets at a fairly standard O/U (12) points, an indication that bet365 clients do not expect more craziness in the final quarter to come.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $300 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KS, KY, IN, LA, MD, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $300 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.