Bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Real Madrid v Barcelona and NFL Sunday

All eyes will be on El Clásico, as Barcelona makes the trip to Madrid. Stateside, the Eagles look for revenge against the Giants, who beat them 34-17 just 2.5 weeks ago.

Read on for the latest odds.

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Here we go on this Sunday Funday, kicking it off early on the pitch over in Spain for El Clásico between Real Madrid and Barcelona. Despite losing the last four Clásicos, Real Madrid is the favorite (+100) this time around.

Los Blancos sit atop the table, and a win here would create some temporary breathing room over a Barca club, which is only two points behind. Based on the odds, homefield advantage, and possible reward at the end of the rainbow, I’ll take Real Madrid here.

We’ve got a 3.5-goal total with -125 juice to the over, so of course I’m going that route. After all, that’s how the last four meetings all went. But this 3.5-goal setting will not go to waste; we need some goal scorers.

Mbappe (-163) straight up, no doubt about it; he’s got 12 goals in nine matches, plus Barca will be without its best defender. Jude Bellingham to score or assist (-110) had seen a huge line movement from its original spot of +150. Sorry, we missed those odds.

In the NFL, the Giants will look to beat the Eagles (-7) for the second time in 17 days. In Week 6, Philly came to MetLife on a Thursday and laid a dud (losing 34-17), but last week was just straight good for the soul. The Eagles hit a few deep plays en route to a 28-22 road win in Minnesota.

Meanwhile, the Giants blew a golden opportunity to win in Denver last week, allowing 33 points in the fourth quarter! You don’t play at 5,280 ft altitude, allowing 33 points in your last 15 minutes, and then play well against the defending champs.

Jalen Hurts is going over 239.5 passing + rushing yards, just as he’s done in four of his last five games – and as the last three QBs to face the Giants have done. Need that Saquon Barkley revenge TD (-140) too!

For the Giants, Wan’Dale Robinson had 6+ catches against the Eagles in each of their last three meetings. In trail mode, he’ll grab six (-105) once again.

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