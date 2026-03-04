bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Thunder vs Knicks NBA

With the bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET, you can unlock $150 in bonus bets for this high-stakes regular-season clash. Circle your calendar for Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at 7:00 PM ET when the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the New York Knicks at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

bet365 bonus code for Today’s NBA

You can use your $150 in bonus bets on any of today’s NBA action, but our basketball betting expert offers his thoughts on the Thunder vs Knicks.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs New York Knicks, Mar 4, 7:00 PM ET

The Oklahoma City Thunder head into Madison Square Garden as the clear favorites in this East-West clash. The bet365 spread is OKC -5.0 with slight juice (-110), and the total is 221.5 points at -110 for both over and under.

OKC’s strong position in the standings (48-15 on the season) reflects their consistency, especially on the road (23-8). Their offensive engine is led by reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, averaging around 31.8 PPG with efficient shooting splits, while Chet Holmgren packs rim protection and rebounding punch.

The Knicks (40-22) enter after a big 111-95 win over Toronto, highlighting a stout defense and balanced scoring with Jalen Brunson (26 pts, 10 asts) and Karl-Anthony Towns anchoring the frontcourt. New York’s home advantage and tough late-game defense could keep this within reach, as their +155 moneyline suggests.

Trend models show OKC with roughly 60% implied win probability, even as New York’s home court and recent form (post-All-Star) make covering viable at +5.5. Bettors might lean Thunder for the outright (-185), but taking the points with the Knicks plus spread and monitoring the O/U 221.5 based on tempo and efficiency could offer value.

