The stakes have never been higher, as the Seahawks seek to exorcise their demons. Seattle will bring defense, structure, explosive playmaking, and discipline into this Feb 8 matchup at Levi Stadium.

Super Bowl LX Kickoff time is 6:30 PM. The Patriots will bring true grit and a championship culture. This is shaping up to be one memorable day on the gridiron.

The big game features the Seahawks going against 6-time winners, the Patriots, on Feb 8th at Levi Stadium, Santa Clara, kicking off at 6:30 PM ET. bet365 offers juicy lines for the NFL Championship game, including:

Moneyline: Seahawks ‑225, Patriots +186

Spread: Seahawks ‑4.5 (-110)| Patriots +4.5 (-110)

Totals: Over/Under 46.0 points (-110 both ways)

Super Bowl MVP odds: Leaders include Sam Darnold +135 and Drake Maye +215, with Kenneth Walker III and Jaxon Smith‑Njigba both around +650.

These odds are subject to change as game day approaches, so always check your sportsbook before placing a wager.

Expert bet365 Super Bowl Betting – Seahawks vs Patriots

Seahawks Darnold Anytime TD Pass

Price: +180

Why we like it: Darnold has been accurate and aggressive in the red zone all season, completing a high percentage of short and intermediate throws for touchdowns. With Seattle expected to move the ball efficiently, there’s a strong chance he hits a passing TD.

Patriots Defense Over 2 Sacks

Price: +200

Why we like it: New England’s defensive front has generated consistent pressure, recording 2+ sacks in 75% of their last five games. If Seattle relies on quick passing under pressure, the Patriots could easily reach this number.

Longshot – Smith-Njigba to Score First TD

Price: +650

Why we like it: Smith-Njigba is explosive in scoring situations and often a go-to target on key drives. First-touchdown props are longshots, but his speed and red-zone usage give him a real chance.

Expert bet365 Super Bowl Fades

Market: Over 2.5 Total Interceptions by Seahawks QBs

Price: +220

Why we don’t like it: Darnold and his backup have averaged just 1 interception per game this season. Betting on 3+ total interceptions is aggressive, and the odds don’t justify the low probability.

