bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Seahawks vs Patriots SB 60

Get ready for a clash of legacies as the Seattle Seahawks face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX!

bet365 Super Bowl Bonus Code

Ignite your Super Bowl LX excitement with bet365! Use bonus code GOALBET to claim $200 in bonus bets—ready to play across moneyline, spreads, totals, and player props

bet365 Bonus Code Verified: 2/3/2026

Claim the bet365 bonus code to get sports bonuses.

Get your hands on the best sportsbook bonuses with our expert’s guide to bonus bets.

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US.

The Seahawks bring their trademark defensive grit, a unit that no team has had an answer for.

Meanwhile, the Patriots’ championship pedigree and ability to thrive under pressure make them a relentless force. The Super Bowl LX showdown kicks off at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on February 8 at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Claim Your bet365 bonus code for the Super Bowl

Sign Up: Visit bet365 through our secure link and enter promo code GOALBET during registration. Verify: Confirm your age and eligibility to activate the promotion. Deposit & Bet: Add $10 or more to your account, then place a qualifying wager of $5+ on odds –500 or longer. Unlock Your Bonus: Once your first bet settles, receive $200 in Bonus Bets to use across top sports markets.

Note: Bonus bets are not withdrawable as cash and must be used within seven days.

bet365’s Safety Net has you covered—your first wager is protected with up to $1,000 in bonus credits. If your first bet doesn’t land, you’ll get your wager back in bonus bets, another chance to play across multiple markets.

Available to players in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV.

Super Bowl Betting with bet365 Promo Code

The spotlight shines on Super Bowl LX as the Seattle Seahawks face the six‑time champion New England Patriots on February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, with kickoff at 6:30 PM ET. Expect powerhouse traditions colliding under the lights in a drama‑filled showdown. To elevate the thrill, bet365 is serving up exciting lines on the Super Bowl. With moneyline, spreads, totals, and player props, fans have endless ways to ride the energy of football’s biggest night.

Moneyline: Seahawks ‑240, Patriots +195

Spread: Seahawks ‑4.5 (-115)| Patriots +4.5 (-105)

Totals: Over/Under 45.5 points (-110 both ways)

Super Bowl MVP odds: Leaders include Sam Darnold +115 and Drake Maye +230, with Kenneth Walker III at +750 and Jaxon Smith‑Njigba both around +550.

These odds are subject to change as game day approaches, so always check your sportsbook before placing a wager.

Expert bet365 Super Bowl Betting – Seahawks vs Patriots

Seahawks Moneyline-240 — We love Seahawks Moneyline because this matchup sets up for Seattle’s overall edge on both lines of scrimmage, where they can control tempo and avoid the volatility of a close late-game swing.

— We love Seahawks Moneyline because this matchup sets up for Seattle’s overall edge on both lines of scrimmage, where they can control tempo and avoid the volatility of a close late-game swing. Seahawks -6.5 Alternate Spread +106 — Seahawks -6.5 Alternate Spread is appealing if that control turns into sustained drives and defensive stops, as Seattle has the personnel to pull away if they get an early lead and force New England out of its comfort zone.

— Seahawks -6.5 Alternate Spread is appealing if that control turns into sustained drives and defensive stops, as Seattle has the personnel to pull away if they get an early lead and force New England out of its comfort zone. Patriots to Win + Under 45.5 Points (Same Game Parlay) +350 —This parlay works as a long shot because if New England keeps this game slow, physical, and defensive—limiting possessions and shortening the game—that script naturally supports both a lower total and a realistic upset, making the two legs tightly correlated.

Expert bet365 Super Bowl Fades

Bet: Patriots +4.5

Patriots +4.5 Price: -105

-105 Why: You're getting 4.5 points with a 16-1 team that the public is undervaluing because they're enamored with Seattle's narrative. The Super Bowl historically punishes favorites, and the betting percentages scream "trap game" for Seahawks backers.

More on the bet365 bonus codes

bet365 Bonus offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 bonus code GOALBET bet365 bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses.

* The bonus code GOALBETBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.