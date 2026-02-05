bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Super Bowl 2026

On February 8 at 6:30 PM ET, Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara becomes the stage for an unforgettable fight for glory. The Seattle Seahawks arrive with their trademark defensive toughness, a wall no team has cracked. Across the field, the New England Patriots stand tall with their unmatched championship pedigree and ability to thrive under pressure.

Super Bowl Betting with bet365 Promo Code

The stage is set at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on February 8, as the Seattle Seahawks clash with the six‑time champion New England Patriots. Kickoff is at 6:30 PM ET, and the spotlight promises a high‑stakes showdown where tradition meets intensity under the lights.

To amplify the excitement, bet365 brings you thrilling Super Bowl action—whether it’s moneyline, spreads, totals, or player props, fans have countless ways to ride the adrenaline of football’s biggest night.

Moneyline: Seahawks ‑240, Patriots +195

Seahawks ‑240, Patriots +195 Spread: Seahawks ‑4.5 (-115)| Patriots +4.5 (-110)

Seahawks ‑4.5 (-115)| Patriots +4.5 (-110) Totals: Over/Under 45.5 points (-110 both ways)

Over/Under 45.5 points (-110 both ways) Super Bowl MVP odds: Leaders include Sam Darnold +115 and Drake Maye +230, with Kenneth Walker III at +750 and Jaxon Smith‑Njigba both around +550.

These odds are subject to change as game day approaches, so always check your sportsbook before placing a wager.

Expert bet365 Super Bowl Betting – Seahawks vs Patriots

Short Play: Over 45.5 Total Points (-110)

Both the Seahawks and Patriots have dynamic offenses—Seattle with Sam Darnold’s passing attack and New England leaning on Drake Maye’s mobility.

The line is modest, and given the Super Bowl stage, scoring tends to trend higher with explosive plays and aggressive coaching.

Rationale: Even if the game is tight, both teams have enough firepower to push the total past 45.5.

Medium Play (Balanced Risk)

Patriots +4.5 Spread (-110)

New England has shown resilience under rookie QB Drake Maye and coach Mike Vrabel. Putting them ahead on the spread keeps you in play even if Seattle wins narrowly.

Rationale: While Seattle is favored, the Patriots’ defense and Maye’s scrambling ability (14+ yard rushes in 5 of his last 7 games) make them dangerous enough to keep it close.

Super Bowl MVP: Rhamondre Stevenson +2800

If the Patriots pull off the upset, their running back could be the difference-maker. Stevenson has the odds stacked against him, but a dominant ground game in a Super Bowl often swings MVP votes.

Rationale: With Seattle’s secondary focused on Maye, a breakout rushing performance could tilt the spotlight.

Expert bet365 Super Bowl Fades

Fade: Sam Darnold Super Bowl MVP (+350)

Why fade it: While QBs often win MVP, Darnold’s odds are shorter than his true probability. Seattle’s balanced offense (Smith-Njigba, Kenneth Walker III) means the award could easily go to a skill player.

While QBs often win MVP, Darnold’s odds are shorter than his true probability. Seattle’s balanced offense (Smith-Njigba, Kenneth Walker III) means the award could easily go to a skill player. Expert view: ESPN analysts note that MVP markets are often inflated for quarterbacks, making them poor value compared to WR/RB longshots.

