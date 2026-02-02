bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Rockets vs Pacers, & NHL

On February 2, sports fans can enjoy a packed lineup as the NBA pits the Houston Rockets against the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET.

NBA—Houston Rockets vs Indiana Pacers, Feb 2, 7:00 PM ET

The Houston Rockets (30-17) hit the road to take on the Indiana Pacers (13-36) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. bet365 lines lean heavily toward a Houston win (-230), reflecting their stronger record and form, though Indiana (+190) has won 3 of its last 5 and plays well at home, so expect some fierce competition.

Betting trends show Houston has a mixed record as a favorite, and the 219.5 total could go either way, but the books favor Houston to cover the -5.5 spread (-104) and the over on the total in this up-tempo matchup (predicted scores cluster in the 110s for both sides).

Key contributors to watch include Amen Thompson, Alperen Şengün, and Jabari Smith Jr. for Houston and Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard for Indiana. Kevin Durant is out for this one.

NHL—Ottawa Senators vs Pittsburgh Penguins, Feb 2, 7:00 PM ET

The Ottawa Senators are a little favored on the moneyline with odds around -108 to win in regulation, while the Penguins are priced around -112. On the puck line, there’s more spread and value as Pittsburgh sits around -1.5 (+210) and Ottawa +1.5 at around -260.

Recent form has the Penguins on a strong run with several wins in a row and a solid defensive showing, while Ottawa also enters with momentum from recent victories, but are slightly less consistent on the road. A popular lean is a Penguins win and potentially the Under on the total, though Ottawa’s offense can make it competitive.

