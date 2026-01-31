bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Hawks vs Pacers, EPL & NHL

Sports fans are in for a thrilling lineup on January 31. Closing out the evening, the NBA takes center stage as the Atlanta Hawks go against the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET, a matchup set to showcase high‑scoring offense and dynamic guard play.

However, the day kicks off in the NHL as the Colorado Avalanche face the Detroit Red Wings at 1:00 PM ET, promising a fast‑paced clash on the ice. Later, the Premier League delivers a marquee showdown at 3:00 PM ET when Liverpool host Newcastle United in a battle of attacking football styles.

EPL—Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Jan 31, 3:00 PM ET

bet365 lines for this Premier League clash have Liverpool around -125 to win, the draw near +310, and Newcastle priced about +310 as significant underdogs in a game where the Reds’ Anfield firepower and superior standings make them favorites.

Markets also show Over 2.5 goals around -156 and Both Teams to Score (BTTS) around -167, reflecting expectations of an open match with goals from both sides, given Liverpool’s recent attacking output and Newcastle’s capacity to score despite inconsistency.

With Liverpool’s injury-hit defence and Newcastle’s unpredictable form, bettors might balance backing Liverpool with BTTS or Over 2.5 rather than a simple outright, since the visitors can still trouble the hosts offensively.

NHL—Colorado Avalanche vs Detroit Red Wings, Jan 31, 1:00 PM ET

With Colorado averaging near four goals a game this season and Detroit’s attack also capable of producing offense, bettors might lean Avalanche with a sprinkle on the Over as key plays.

Colorado’s attack is led by Nathan MacKinnon, who projects for the highest chance of a point and drives much of their scoring. He is supported by offensive defenseman Cale Makar, who creates offense from the blue line and is one of the league’s top back-end threats.

On Detroit’s side, veterans like Alex DeBrincat (team-leading goal scorer) and Dylan Larkin provide primary scoring punch, while experienced netminder Cam Talbot anchors the crease with solid goaltending duties.

Given Colorado’s higher goal production and depth versus Detroit’s balanced scoring and goaltending, key player matchups could swing both the moneyline and goal props in this intriguing afternoon NHL contest.

NBA—Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers, Jan 31, 7:00 PM

The Hawks’ offense has been buoyed by C.J. McCollum, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Dyson Daniels, who all can fill it up and led Atlanta to a recent 132-116 win over these Pacers, while Jalen Johnson provides versatile scoring and interior impact even as injuries to Onyeka Okongwu and others temper frontcourt depth.

Indiana counters with Pascal Siakam leading the way, supported by Andrew Nembhard’s playmaking and Aaron Nesmith’s shooting, and the Pacers have shown late-game grit — including a recent comeback win over the Bulls — though they still struggle overall and are heavy underdogs here.

Expect the moneyline and spread markets to reflect Atlanta’s better record and offensive edge, while the total could lean Over if both teams push pace and shoot well from deep.

