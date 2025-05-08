bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET | Bet $5 Get $150 in Sports Bonuses for Wolves-Warriors Game 2

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET offers $150 in bonuses, legal funds for betting on tonight's Game 2 showdown between Golden State and host Minnesota.

NBA underdogs keep winning, and Las Vegas just keeps giving the favorites wider point spreads in the game to follow. But at least Sin City's got an angle behind its underdog odds on the Warriors.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code may be used to wager on the Minnesota Timberwolves or the Golden State Warriors to win Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals in prime time this evening.

You'd think NBA betting sites would have adjusted their postseason odds by now. The series-trailing Minnesota Timberwolves are double-digit bet365 point spread favorites over the visiting Golden State Warriors in Game 2 tonight, a gambling line that would appear to doom the Timberwolves to defeat following Round 2's early cavalcade of upsets, with (-12) point spread picks falling to underdogs.

But wait - is there more to tonight's Timberwolves odds than a slightly better regular-season record? Yes, when you consider the troubling injury that took the lede over Game 1's victory in Oakland's newspapers the next day. Golden State's iconic guard Stephen Curry has been diagnosed with a serious hamstring injury, apt to knock out the superstar for numerous playoff games to come. Oakland's supporting cast held on to win Game 1, but they can't win a title without #30.

Game 2 is set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. EST on TNT, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Golden State's odds to win of longer than (+400) make the wounded Warriors more of a Game 2 gambling long-shot than the Denver Nuggets, who stunned the OKC Thunder with a 1-0 series lead, or the New York Knicks, who defied the naysaying of celebrities and bookmakers by defeating the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semis. Is Golden State's pick worth looking into with Curry injured?

Analytics offer tips in favor of both Minnesota and Golden State. The Warriors have gone 7-5 without Stephen Curry in the lineup this campaign. On the negative side, they're also 91-152 without Curry on the court in games played since the sharpshooter joined Oakland's franchise. The Warriors' fine effort on the glass in Game 1 showed that the Timberwolves can't dominate with sheer size, but Minnesota's points in the paint badly outpaced Golden State in spite of the 11-point loss.

Another note on tonight's odds is that the O/U line has plunged to (201.5), and by gametime, it could become a rare NBA point-total pick at bet365 sportsbook that doesn't have a "2" in front of it. That's natural while headlines yawp of Curry's injury. But the other angle behind the barrel-bottom totals line is that Minnesota's the second team in a row to go cold against Golden State's zone defense.

Tuesday's Timberwolves shot even worse from beyond the arc than the Houston Rockets in their opening-round loss to the Warriors. Minnesota's shooters tried 29 treys and made only five, crushing stats when combined with the Timberwolves getting out-rebounded. Curry is a great defensive player, but there's nothing about his absence that should automatically improve an opponent's shooting. The Warriors' second-banana playmaker Jimmy Butler leads bet365's defense prop bets for Game 2.

Minnesota has no alibi for its icy touch. If it doesn't improve, Golden State could surprise the bookmakers again. The way Round 2 is going, massive upsets should be no surprise at all.

