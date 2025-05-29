bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Knicks vs Pacers in Game 5 - NBA Playoffs

The Indiana Pacers got only a 1-1 split from a two-game stint on home hardwood. But in a series in which the gambling trends are upside-down, Indy may be due for another sweet road performance.

The bet365 bonus code offers a boosted account for new players looking to score on the NBA tonight, when Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks host Indiana in Game 5 of 2025's ECF.

Say hello to a new individual prop betting "king" of the NBA playoffs. It's not "King" James, or The Joker, or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, or even Karl-Anthony Towns of tonight's New York Knicks. It's Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers, after a Game 4 performance that went well beyond the guard's triple-double. You've heard of a Perfect Game in baseball? It's a hoops record now, too.

Haliburton was a pro basketball version of Superman on Tuesday night, scoring a triple-double with 30+ points and double-digit assists and rebounds while committing not one single turnover. The immaculate guard never traveled, dribbled twice, or let a pass go awry in any of the four quarters, a spectacular feat that had never been done since the NBA began keeping turnover stats in the late 1970s. Indiana fans could hope that their own rising star makes a difference in the odds today.

Those same Pacers fans will be dismayed by Indiana's odds to win Game 5, set to tip off on TNT at 7:30 p.m. tonight. The New York Knicks boast more than just a home-court edge in the markets, in moneyline odds that cast Towns' team as a (-155) favorite to win and force a Game 6, and in point-spread lines that give the Indiana Pacers (+4) points in spite of a 3-1 series lead.

Individual odds on Haliburton are more optimistic than the Knicks' pricey odds to win. The phenom has (-180) odds to score 25+ points, (-135) odds to dish-out another 10+ assists, and a kingly (+120) line to devastate New York with four-or-more three pointers upon his return to MSG. However, bookmakers aren't letting Haliburton affect game odds like Lebron or another icon can. The Knickerbockers are yet another NBA team that gets favored because it must win.

It may not be the safest formula for a sportsbook. NBA sharks could choose to take advantage of lines that once again favor a northeastern team over a team from the Midwest against all intuition, due to the enormous media hype and fan participation of New York's brand. New York, Toronto, and New Jersey teams suffer from inflated odds and expectations across sports and leagues, making you curious if Las Vegas still overrates the Big Apple's teams from all those miles away.

