bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses pre Thunder-Wolves NBA Playoffs Game 1

Is it a charmed postseason for NBA underdogs? Oklahoma City isn't just the only #1 seed left alive, but the only club with better than a #3 conference seed now in the final four. Read below for a rundown of OKC's odds against Minnesota in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

The bet365 bonus code offers NBA speculators an added stake to bet on tonight's Game 1 in the Western Conference Finals, when the OKC Thunder hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Sportsbooks like bet365 appear to have gone back to base when it comes to handicapping tonight's debut clash in the Thunder-Timberwolves series. Oklahoma City is a (-7.5) point spread favorite over Minnesota in a Game 1 set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. EST, in spite of nearly being eliminated in Round 2.

Look again, though, and it's really the #6 conference seed Timberwolves who've earned well-deserved respect in tonight's spread. Consider that OKC is at home, the scenario that gives NBA teams a few points on the spread whether their host-venues are as rowdy as the Thunder's or not. OKC destroyed Denver by a combined 82 points in the last three playoff games held in Oklahoma City. Still, the Timberwolves are clearly anticipated to produce a close game, or at least an interesting one.

The 215-point consensus betting totals on Game 1 are a further clue that Minnesota has made an impression. In an amusing twist, the NBA gambling community has observed the forecasted point total while ramping up the odds on just one prop bet, to the detriment of other performers' lines.

Tonight's player-prop odds don't simply tout OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to score a lot of points. The clients at bet365 think Gilgeous-Alexander is going to bucket all of the points, or at least a lion's share of the Thunder's output in Game 1. The Canadian superstar is well into minus-odds territory at (-145) in bet365 picks to score 30+ points against the Timberwolves, while no other player in the game has significantly pulled ahead of the (+200) mark to record the feat.

Prop bets on potential 20+ point scorers are more striking in their disparity. Gilgeous-Alexander's (-1800) proposition odds to be a 20-point man for OKC in Game 1 are markedly shorter than every other cager in the contest, all of whom become "underdog" bets with low prices in comparison.

Deeper teams have been the sportsbook's unrelenting picks to win every NBA playoff series this year, with Lebron James and the L.A. Lakers of Round 1 as the one notable exception. Minnesota's overall number of players with bright prop-betting odds for Game 1 shows off a more team-oriented offense than Oklahoma City's, but bookmakers are sticking with the superstar, if on a conservative spread.

OKC's (-305) moneyline to win Game 1 isn't so conservative, and reflects how the Thunder actually need to win tonight's game worse than a typical #1 seed would need to prevail in it. Momentum from Game 7's blowout of Denver from Round 2 must be maintained with a victory, if not another romp.

Otherwise, the reality will sink in that Minnesota is the fresher team in Round 3, and that it's not so farfetched to think the 2024-25 NBA Finals could be a matchup of Cinderella versus Cinderella.

