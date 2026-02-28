bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Trail Blazers vs Hornets NBA

The Portland Trail Blazers visit the Charlotte Hornets on Feb 28 at 1:00 PM ET. With both teams sitting at similar records, this game offers intriguing betting value across the spread, moneyline, and player prop markets. Use the bet365 bonus code GOALBET to unlock $150 in Bonus Bets after placing a qualifying wager.

bet365 Bonus Code Verified: 2/28/2026

Claim the bet365 bonus code to get sports bonuses.

Get your hands on the best sportsbook bonuses with our expert’s guide to bonus bets.

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US.

How to Unlock $150 in Bonus Bets with GOALBET

Step Into the Action – Use our secure link to jump straight into bet365. Activate Your Offer – Sign up and enter promo code GOALBET to unlock exclusive rewards. Fuel Your Account – Deposit $10 or more to get started. Place Your First Bet – Wager $5+ on odds of –500 or longer to qualify. Claim Your Bonus – Once your first bet settles, win or lose, $150 in Bonus Bets will be credited to your account. Play Your Way – Use your bonus across NBA thrillers, Champions League clashes, college hoops, Premier League battles, winter sports, and more.

Note: Bonus bets can’t be withdrawn as cash and must be used within seven days.

bet365’s Safety Net offer gives you peace of mind on your very first wager. Place your opening bet, and if it doesn’t hit, you’ll get your stake back as Bonus Bets—up to $1,000. It’s your built‑in backup, turning a miss into momentum and giving you another chance to chase big rewards.

Available to players in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV.

Using your bet365 bonus code

NBA—Portland Trailblazers vs Charlotte Hornets, Feb 28, 1:00 PM ET

Portland and Charlotte both sit around 29–31 on the season, making this a balance of strength vs streaks. Recent odds markets show the Hornets favored — though lines can vary — with Charlotte’s recent form slightly stronger, winning 6 of their last 10 games compared to Portland’s 7 of their last 10.

Offensively, Portland often leans on Deni Avdija as a key contributor, averaging near team-lead scoring and playmaking, while Charlotte’s attack is powered by LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, both capable of influencing the total and individual props. Charlotte’s offensive rating and scoring average are strong relative to Portland’s, suggesting this could be competitive on both ends.

Injuries and availability may play a role: Portland has listed a few players as day-to-day (including Robert Williams III and Shaedon Sharpe), and Charlotte’s Liam McNeeley is out with an ankle issue. These absences could impact rotations and scoring balance. Given the mix of offensive firepower and recent trends, spread bets and player props (like Avdija points or Ball assists) offer interesting angles beyond just the moneyline.

More on the bet365 bonus codes

bet365 Bonus offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 bonus code GOALBET bet365 bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.