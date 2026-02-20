bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Team USA Hockey Semifinals vs Slovakia

bet365 Bonus Code Verified: 2/20/2026

International pride and city bragging rights headline a thrilling Friday slate. At 3:10 PM ET, Slovakia faces off against the United States in a high-intensity Winter Olympics men’s hockey semifinal, where speed and physicality will be on full display.

Claim the bet365 bonus code to get sports bonuses.

Get your hands on the best sportsbook bonuses with our expert’s guide to bonus bets.

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US.

How to Claim Your $150 Bonus Bets on bet365

Go to bet365 – Use our secure link to access the promotion directly. Register & Enter GOALBET – Create your account and apply the bonus code GOALBET during sign‑up. Deposit $10+ – Fund your account with at least $10 to qualify. Place a $5+ Bet – Wager at odds of –500 or longer to activate the offer. Get $150 in Bonus Bets – Once your first bet settles (win or lose), $150 in Bonus Bets will be credited. Play Across Markets – Use your Bonus Bets on NBA games, college basketball, Premier League fixtures, winter sports, and more.

Note: Bonus bets are not withdrawable as cash and must be used within seven days.

Bet with confidence using bet365’s Safety Net offer. Place your first wager, and if it doesn’t hit, you’ll get your stake back as Bonus Bets—up to $1,000. It’s your built‑in backup plan, giving you a second chance to stay in the action and turn the excitement into rewards.

Available to players in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV.

Using your bet365 bonus code

Men’s Ice Hockey—Slovakia vs USA, Feb 20, 3:10 PM ET

This clash sets up as a classic contrast in styles, with the Americans typically leaning on depth, speed, and NHL-caliber firepower while Slovakia relies on structure and opportunistic scoring.

The United States men's national ice hockey team enter as heavy favorites to reach the Olympic gold-medal game behind elite goaltending and multi-line scoring, with bet365 showing the USA at −750, and underdogs Slovakia sit at roughly +525 on the moneyline.

For bettors seeking value, taking the U.S. to cover the -2.5 spread (-130) and the over on a 5.5 total (-150) are popular plays, but Slovakia +2.5 and the under also carry appeal in what could be a tight, high-stakes semifinal.

More on the bet365 bonus codes

bet365 Bonus offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 bonus code GOALBET bet365 bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.