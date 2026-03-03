bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Spurs vs 76ers NBA

The San Antonio Spurs travel east to take on the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center in an 8:00 PM ET showdown. Sign up using the bet365 bonus code GOALBET, back the action, and enjoy $150 in bonus bets for us on tonight's NBA.

NBA—San Antonio Spurs vs Philadelphia 76ers, Mar 1, 8:00 PM ET

San Antonio, big favorites at -315 ML, arrives with one of the league’s best records and high-tempo offense behind Victor Wembanyama’s 23.7 PPG and 11.2 RPG, plus strong contributions from their supporting cast that has helped fuel a 9-1 run in their last 10 games.

Conversely, Philadelphia’s rhythm has been disrupted, with star center Joel Embiid out with a right oblique strain, leaving the 76ers to lean heavily on Tyrese Maxey (29.1 PPG, 6.8 APG) and secondary scorers to carry the load. Injuries in the frontcourt and inconsistent defense have made the 76ers vulnerable, especially against a cohesive Spurs unit that moves the ball well and thrives in transition.

From a betting perspective, the San Antonio moneyline and -7.5 spread (-110) look appealing given their road success and matchup advantages, while the total near 232.0 presents intrigue: the 76ers can put up points, but Philadelphia’s defense without Embiid could struggle to keep pace. Expect San Antonio to control tempo early and pressure Philadelphia’s (+240 ML) depth, though a few late 3-pointers from Maxey might keep the scoreboard ticking.

