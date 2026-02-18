bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Creighton vs UConn & Champions League

At 7:00 PM ET, college basketball action sees the Creighton Bluejays take on the dominant UConn Huskies in a high-stakes Big East showdown, with UConn’s elite defense and strong home-court advantage shaping expectations for the clash.

bet365 Bonus Code Verified: 2/18/2026

Claim the bet365 bonus code to get sports bonuses.

Get your hands on the best sportsbook bonuses with our expert’s guide to bonus bets.

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US.

How to Claim Your $150 Bonus Bets on bet365

Click through to bet365 – Head to bet365’s official site using our secure link. Create Your Account & Enter GOALBET – Sign up. Be sure to enter the bonus code GOALBET during registration. Make a Qualifying Deposit – Fund your account with at least $10 to unlock the promotion. Place an Eligible Bet – Wager $5 or more at odds of –500 or longer to qualify. Get $150 in Bonus Bets – After your qualifying bet is settled (win or lose), the Bonus Bets will be added to your account. Use Your Bonus Bets – Apply them across a range of events, including college basketball, EPL fixtures, winter sports, and more.

Note: Bonus bets are not withdrawable as cash and must be used within seven days.

Experience the excitement with the Safety Net offer from bet365, where your first wager is protected with coverage of up to $1,000. If your initial bet doesn’t win, your stake is refunded as Bonus Bets, giving you another opportunity to stay in the game and make the most of the action.

Available to players in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV.

Using your bet365 bonus code

UEFA Champions League—Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan, Feb 18, 3:00 PM ET

In the UEFA Champions League, FK Bodø/Glimt host Inter Milan in a fascinating playoff clash at Aspmyra Stadion, with bet365 lines backing the Italian side. Inter enter as clear favorites at roughly -140, while Bodø/Glimt sit at +355, and the draw near +300, reflecting the visitors’ superior squad depth, strong domestic form, and winning momentum.

Inter arrive in excellent form with a long scoring streak and multiple recent victories, boasting defensive solidity and consistent attacking output led by their elite frontline, while also winning several away matches heading into the fixture. However, this is far from a routine road trip — Bodø/Glimt’s Arctic home conditions, artificial pitch, and aggressive attacking style make them dangerous underdogs, especially after notable European wins over top clubs and a strong scoring run.

Popular value angles include Both Teams to Score (around -200) and Bodø/Glimt team goals markets, given the hosts’ attacking consistency and Inter’s tendency to score frequently themselves.

CBB—Creighton Bluejays vs UConn Huskies, Feb 18, 7:00 PM ET

The Huskies, heavy favorites at -16.5 (-110), have been dominant at home thanks to elite defense, strong rebounding, and efficient scoring, making them one of the toughest teams to beat in conference play.

Creighton, however, relies heavily on perimeter shooting and offensive pace, meaning their chances hinge on hot three-point shooting and limiting turnovers against UConn’s pressure defense.

The market reflects a major talent gap, with interest leaning toward UConn covering the large spread, while totals bettors may cash in on the under 143.5 if the Huskies control tempo and dictate a defensive game.

More on the bet365 bonus codes

bet365 Bonus offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 bonus code GOALBET bet365 bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.