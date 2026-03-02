bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Clippers vs Warriors NBA

As the Los Angeles Clippers head to San Francisco to face the Golden State Warriors in a 10:00 PM ET primetime clash, fans can amplify the thrill by signing up using the bet365 bonus code GOALBET to unlock $150 in bonus bets.

NBA—Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors, Mar 2, 10:00 PM ET

The Los Angeles Clippers visit the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in a pivotal Western Conference clash with playoff positioning implications.

Golden State enters around 31-29 on the season, hovering near the play-in line, while the Clippers sit just below .500 at roughly 28-31 but are coming off an emphatic 137-117 win that snapped a short skid and restored some offensive rhythm.

The major storyline is the absence of Stephen Curry, leaving the Warriors (+105 ML) without their primary scorer and late-game closer, which has significantly lowered their offensive ceiling in recent outings. Without Curry, Golden State has leaned more heavily on secondary creators and half-court sets, often slowing tempo and relying on defense to stay competitive.

LA Clippers (-125 ML) counter with Kawhi Leonard leading the charge, supported by a deeper scoring rotation that has shown flashes of elite efficiency when healthy. Recent head-to-head trends have favored Los Angeles, particularly in tightly contested games.

Looking at bet365’s lines, the Clippers offer value given Golden State’s injury situation, while the under 218 total (-110) is appealing if pace dips without Curry orchestrating transition offense.

