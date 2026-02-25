bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Celtics vs Nuggets NBA & UCL

Fans are in for a blockbuster sports lineup on February 25, and bet365 gets you even more out of the action. Sign up using the bet365 promo code GOALBET and get $150 in bonus bets for the Boston Celtics clash with the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Unlock $150 in Bonus Bets with GOALBET

Jump Into the Action – Hit our secure link and head straight to the bet365 sportsbook. Unlock the Power of GOALBET – Sign up and drop GOALBET into the bonus code field to fire up your offer. Fuel the Fun – Deposit just $10 or more—it’s all you need to get rolling. Take Your Shot – Place a $5+ wager on odds of –500 or longer, and you’re officially in play. Score Your Bonus – Once that first bet settles, win or lose, $150 in Bonus Bets will be waiting for you. Play Without Limits – Use your bonus across NBA thrillers, Champions League clashes, college hoops madness, Premier League battles, winter sports, and countless other events.

Note: Bonus bets can’t be withdrawn as cash and must be used within seven days.

Start strong with bet365’s Safety Net offer, your built‑in backup for that first wager. Place your opening bet—if it doesn’t hit, your stake bounces back as Bonus Bets worth up to $1,000. It’s the ultimate second chance: keeping you in the action, fueling the adrenaline, and turning your play into another shot at big rewards.

Available to players in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV.

Using your bet365 bonus code

UEFA Champions League—Real Madrid vs Benfica, 3:00 PM ET

Real Madrid head into the second leg with a slim 1–0 aggregate lead from the first match and are favored in the win market at -155.

Madrid’s squad news is mixed — they welcome back some attackers but are missing key figures like Bellingham, Militao, and Rodrygo due to injury or suspension, which could shape tactical choices, while Benfica (+375) deal with their own absentees and a ban for Gianluca Prestianni.

bet365’s markets also reflect expectations of an open game with goal threats on both sides. Both Teams to Score (-163) and Over 2.5 (-175)goals are in focus for many tipsters. Expect a high-intensity clash as Madrid look to protect their lead and Benfica push for an equalizer, with momentum swings likely to influence in-play odds.

NBA—Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets, Feb 25, 10:00 PM ET

The Celtics (38-19) bring strong recent form into this one. They’re 9-1 in their last 10 and boast one of the league’s top defensive ratings, but they’ll be without star Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown has been listed as questionable, which could affect Boston’s scoring rhythm and rotation.

Denver (36-22) offers a high-octane offense anchored by Nikola Jokić and comes in as the betting favorite on bet365 moneyline at around -170.

The total is set at 230.5, signaling expectations of a high-scoring affair. Recent analytics models and handicappers lean Denver to cover the -3.5 spread (-110) due to the home-court edge and Boston’s injury-induced lineup shifts, though Boston’s (+140 ML) stout defense and recent road success keep this projected as a competitive game that could stay tight late.

bet365 Bonus offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 bonus code GOALBET bet365 bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.