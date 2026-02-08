bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $100 in Bonus Bets for Seahawks vs Patriots SB LX

Super Bowl LX is finally here, and the excitement is off the charts! Today, Feb 8, at 6:30 PM ET, the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots under the bright lights of Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Get your hands on the best sportsbook bonuses with our expert's guide to bonus bets.

Check out our expert's view on the best sports betting sites in the US.

Head to bet365 through our secure link and enter promo code GOALBET during registration to get started. Confirm your age and eligibility to activate the promotion. Add at least $10 to your account, then place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on odds of –500 or longer. Once your first bet settles, win or lose, you’ll receive $100 in Bonus Bets to use in any market on bet365.

Note: Bonus bets are not withdrawable as cash and must be used within seven days.

Super Bowl Safety Net

Kick off your first bet with confidence. bet365’s Safety Net offer gives you up to $1,000 in bonus credits. If your opening wager doesn’t win, your stake is returned as bonus bets, giving you another chance to play across a wide range of markets while enjoying today’s Seahawks vs. Patriots showdown.

Available to players in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV.

Super Bowl Betting with bet365 Bonus Code

Tonight at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, the Seattle Seahawks go head-to-head with the six-time champion New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. Under the bright lights of primetime, this epic clash promises drama, intensity, and legacy-defining moments. With bet365, you can get more out of the action as every snap, tackle, and touchdown, even more electrifying with value-ridden lines.

Moneyline: Seahawks ‑240, Patriots +195

Spread: Seahawks ‑4.5 (-115)| Patriots +4.5 (-110)

Totals: Over/Under 45.5 points (-110 both ways)

Super Bowl MVP odds: Leaders include Sam Darnold +115 and Drake Maye +230, with Kenneth Walker III at +750 and Jaxon Smith‑Njigba both around +550.

Expert bet365 Super Bowl Betting – Seahawks vs Patriots

Short Play

Race to 10 Points (Seahawks +160)

Back the Seattle Seahawks to put the first 10 points on the board in Super Bowl LX. As favorites to win and with offensive momentum this season, Seattle has a strong chance to strike early against the Patriots and open the scoring in Levi’s Stadium.

Medium Play (Balanced Risk)

Kenneth Walker III Over 75.5 Rushing Yards (+325)

Walker is the engine of Seattle’s ground game, and the Seahawks are likely to lean on him to control tempo and wear down New England’s defense. Hitting over 75.5 yards is realistic if Seattle executes methodical drives and stays committed to the run, and the +325 odds make it a solid medium-risk play with a nice payout.

Longshot (High Risk, High Reward)

Any Defensive or Special Teams Touchdown in the Game (+1200)

A pick-six, fumble return, or kickoff/punt return for a touchdown is rare, but Super Bowl LX is high stakes, and anything can happen. This prop carries long odds but offers big upside, especially if turnovers or special teams chaos strike in the first half.

Expert bet365 Super Bowl Fades

Fade Sam Darnold Super Bowl MVP (+350)

Quarterbacks often dominate MVP markets, but experts note that MVP markets can be inflated for QBs, especially when there are other high‑impact players like Smith‑Njigba or Kenneth Walker III. Darnold’s odds might look tempting, but this isn’t always strong value compared to alternative skill‑player options.

