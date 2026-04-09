Bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for College Football & English Premier League

The Rebels and Sooners kick off a huge day of CFB action in the SEC. Later, Liverpool looks to get back on track in the EPL table with a win against Brentford.

Read on for the latest odds.

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What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

Let’s start it off down South in the SEC, as (8) Ole Miss heads to Stillwater for a showdown with (13) Oklahoma. After opening as 2.5-point favorites, the Sooners are 5.5-point favorites (-110), and I do like them to cover this spread. This will be the first of five consecutive games against Top-25 teams, so look for them to start fast – Oklahoma (-0.5) in the first quarter works here too.

The Rebels have played a favorable schedule up until last Saturday, with five of their first six games being played at home. Ole Miss only has two wins by a double-digit deficit, and the two road games were a seven-point win against a 2-4 Kentucky team, and an eight-point loss at Georgia last week.

I would love to have the Sooners much closer to the opening line, but they’re at home and I’ll buy the sleeping giant aspect. Oklahoma has been a little less glamorous in recent weeks because of John Mateer’s hand injury, so look for him to finally get it going on the ground. He hasn’t topped this mark in his last three games, but I like him going over 40.5 rushing yards (-115) today.

Let’s not forget, Ole Miss just went against one of (if not) the most physical teams in all of CFB, so they might not be 100% full strength here.

On the soccer pitch, Liverpool looks to end a three-match losing streak in the league when they travel to Brentford. The Reds got a convincing 5-1 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday, and I believe they keep it onward with an outright win (-140) today. Brentford hasn’t beaten Liverpool in its last five tries.

For props, Mo Salah (+110) is my prime candidate to find the back of the net. He’s got nine goals in eight EPL matches this season, with four of them coming in five road contests. Brentford ranks third-worst in defending the right flank, so everything lines up nicely here.

I won’t leave here without showing some love for the home side, so give me Igor Thiago (+240) for an anytime goal.

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