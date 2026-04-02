bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 in Bonus Bets for the Lakers vs OKC Thunder, NBA Game

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Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder, Apr 2, 9:30 PM EDT

Oklahoma City (60-16) holds the league's best record and boasts a formidable 32-6 home record, while the Lakers (50-26) arrive in excellent form after winning four consecutive games.

bet365 has the Thunder listed around -9.0 on the spread, with a total hovering near 228 points. On the moneyline, Oklahoma City sits at roughly -370, while Los Angeles comes back at about +280, reflecting a sizable gap in implied win probability.

This matchup is loaded with star power. Luka Dončić has been sensational for the Lakers, averaging over 33 points per game and coming off a massive scoring performance, while anchoring the offense alongside LeBron James. On the other side, MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to lead the Thunder with over 31 points per game, supported by rising star Chet Holmgren in the frontcourt.

Oklahoma City’s edge comes from its elite defense (just 107.6 points allowed per game) and depth, while the Lakers lean on offensive firepower and recent form. The Thunder’s dominance at home makes them the safer side, but the Lakers’ scoring ability keeps the +9.0 spread intriguing. The total sits in a tricky range—both teams can score, but OKC’s defense could lean this slightly toward the under in a playoff-intensity matchup.

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