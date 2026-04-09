* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Early season EFL Cup games are often like weekday comfort food. There’s nothing comfortable about a tournament matchup between Crystal Palace and Millwall, two teams that literally drew blood battling in the 2024-25 FA Cup. Catch today’s bet365 odds on what could be a grudge match.

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How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

The latest bet365 bonus offer is now available in the legal U.S. sports gambling states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA.

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Select up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or simply bet $5 to get a $300 bonus offer Register for an account using the bonus code GOALBET Deposit a sum of $10 or more for either offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Bonus funds are available for seven days.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Specifying those who pick the safety net offer, if your first bet loses, bet365 will match your funds (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If you prevail, you get the profits from the win, and keep your original stake.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code offers a boosted legal stake for placing bets on this afternoon's EFL Cup elimination game between Crystal Palace and visiting Millwall starting at 3 p.m. EST.

Crystal Palace is a powerful (-280) favorite to win and eliminate Millwall (+650) in this afternoon’s EFL Cup contest at Selhurst Park, set to begin at 3 p.m. EST on Paramount.

Those pregame odds simply don’t tell the story of what could be substantial vinegar between favorite and underdog.

In an FA Cup meeting last March, Millwall keeper Liam Roberts tried for head-level contact with the ball on an ill-advised challenge against CPFC striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, bloodying Mateta and prompting an ER visit for what Crystal Palace coaches described as a “life-threatening” blow to Palace’s striker’s noggin. Roberts was thrown off the pitch in a contest that Palace won 3-1.

The other irony of Palace’s favorable odds is that the Eagles are off to a poor start in the cycle. CPFC didn’t boast one outright win in any competition past August 21st until surprising Aston Villa 3-0 two Premier League rounds again.

The Eagles followed that nice performance with another sour outing, failing to take three points from newly promoted Sunderland in an 0-0 draw on home grounds.

Millwall has been even less solid, however, getting outscored by Middlesbrough and Wrexham by an aggregate 0-5 in a pair of matches out of the Lions’ last handful.

Millwall’s meek (+295) odds to qualify stem in part from a record of five straight losses to CPFC across all competitions.

A healthy and defiant Mateta is bet365’s (-110) odds-on prop betting leader to score on Millwall.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

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* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

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* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way