Barcelona vs Real Madrid Predictions and Betting Tips: El Clasico Victory for Barca

Get three Barcelona vs Real Madrid predictions and betting tips from our soccer expert, before Sunday’s 10:15am EDT El Clasico (05/11).

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Predictions: Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Barcelona to Win @ -110 with BetMGM

Under 1.5 first-half goals @ -120 with BetMGM

Lamine Yamal to Score @ +300 with BetMGM

Barca Near the Title

There’s a huge incentive here for Barcelona. They will be seven points clear with only three games left if they win this match.

They come into this clash in great form, having won 13 of their last 14 La Liga games. Also, they have won eight of their last nine league matches at home and are unbeaten there in 2025, too.

This is the fourth El Clasico this season. Barcelona won the other three, and two of those wins gave them silverware. It’s their longest winning streak in El Clasico matches since 2010.

Madrid haven’t been at their best recently. Even though they have won seven of their last eight in the league, they’ve all been by a one-goal margin.

They are missing several players and had an incomplete bench in their last match. Therefore, superior opposition could exploit holes across the pitch.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Bet 1: Barcelona to Win @ -110 with BetMGM

Cagey Affair in the First Half

This game could be incredibly cagey as the stakes are high, and both sides will contribute to that. This has often been the case in Real Madrid’s away games. In fact, 14 of their 17 away league games had under 1.5 first-half goals.

Meanwhile, eight of Barca’s 17 home league games had under 1.5 first-half goals, as well. Seven of those came in their last 12 matches.

Low-scoring first halves are common in El Classico matches. The last time a La Liga Clasico had more than two first-half goals was in 2014.

Moreover, five of the last nine Barca-held league head-to-heads saw under 1.5 goals before half-time.

The recent Copa del Rey final saw just one first-half goal. The reverse H2H was 0-0 at half-time.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Bet 2: Under 1.5 first-half goals @ -120 with BetMGM

Yamal Thrives in the Big Stages

Lamine Yamal suffered greatly in the midweek, as the 17 year-old phenom struggled to aid his side on their way to what would have been his first ever Champions League.

Nevertheless another big game comes his way and the Spaniard will be eager to prove himself a so called Messi successor.

Scoring against Inter aids his cause, as if he can slot one past one of the best sides on the continent, then the deposed Kings of Europe shouldn't be too much of a challenge.

Goals over Real added to Messi's myth, and if Lamine wishes for his legend to be written, he needs to make a mark on the Madridistas.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Bet 3: Lamine Yamal to Score @ +300 with BetMGM

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

This is a huge game for the La Liga title race. They’ll almost certainly secure the title if they win. However, if Real win, the title race will be wide open again.

Barcelona come into this clash four points ahead at the top. Real Madrid have to win this game to keep their hopes of defending the title alive.

Barcelona were knocked out of the Champions League by Inter Milan in midweek. They're no longer on course for a famous quadruple, but could still complete a treble. In La Liga, they’ve won 13 of their last 14 matches to take control of the title race.

Madrid have won seven of their last eight in the league. However, their poor run earlier in the season is proving costly, as they’re still behind Barca. Their early elimination from the Champions League has given them extra time to recover at least.

Probable Lineups for Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Barcelona Expected Lineup: Szczęsny, Garcia, Cubarsi, Martinez, Martin, Pedri, De Jong, Olmo, Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Real Madrid Expected Lineup: Courtois, Vazquez, Tchouameni, Asencia, Garcia, Valverde, Modric, Bellingham, Vincius, Mbappe, Guler