We’ve got Barcelona vs Girona predictions for this key clash in La Liga. Our expert predicts over 3.5 goals, with Lamine Yamal providing at least one.

Barcelona vs Girona: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Barcelona vs Girona

Lamine Yamal Anytime Goalscorer @ +180 with BetMGM

Barcelona to win and both teams to score @ +130 with bet365

Over 3.5 goals @ -111 with bet365

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

It’s been an incredible start to Hansi Flick’s tenure at Barcelona as his side are top of La Liga. Barca have 63 points from 28 games and just edge top over rivals Real Madrid.

They are on an 19-game unbeaten run in all competitions and are currently chasing a treble. They beat Osasuna 3-0 in their last match.

There’s quite an opposite story for Girona who have one win in their last 11 games. After an extremely disappointing Champions League run, which saw them only win one game, Girona have fallen down the Spanish league table.

With just nine wins in 28 games, the Blanquivermells are closer to the relegation spots than they are to the European places.

Probable Lineups for Barcelona vs Girona

Barcelona Expected Lineup: Szczesny, Kounde, Garcia, Martinez, Balde, Pedri, De Jong, Yamal, Gavi, Raphinha, Lewandowski

Girona Expected Lineup: Gazzaniga, Martinez, Blind, Krejci, Gutierrez, Romeu Herrera, Arthur, Tsygankov, Miovski, Danjuma

Yamal to Make an Impact

At just 17 years old, Lamine Yamal is one of the most talented players in world football.

Yamal has contributed 29 goals for his team this season, split into 13 goals and 17 assists. 17 of these have been in La Liga.

The Spaniard scored during the international break for his nation, but before that, he had scored in his previous two games for Barcelona. One of these was an important winning goal against Atletico Madrid.

During the reverse fixture earlier on in the season, Yamal scored twice in a 1-4 victory for Flick’s side. The teenager scored the opening two goals of the fixture.

With an xG of 7.65, Yamal is underperforming the underlying data, having scored six goals in La Liga this campaign.

Chances for a goal are there for the Golden Boy winner, as Yamal averages 3.94 shots per 90.

Barcelona vs Girona Bet 1: Lamine Yamal Anytime Goalscorer @ +180 with BetMGM

Barca the Victors But Girona to Grab a Goal

Barcelona have gone 19 games unbeaten in all competitions, so a Barca win provides short odds. However, the addition of both teams to score as a double provides a valuable bet.

In the last three matches between the two sides, the scorelines have been 1-4, 4-2 and 2-4. Both teams have scored in six of the eight matches played at Camp Nou between them.

Barca have conceded in three of their last five games. A total of seven goals have been put past Wojciech Szczesny in this period.

In seven of Girona’s last nine games, their opponents have been unable to keep a clean sheet.

While Michel’s side are finding the net, they have struggled to get results, with just one win in their last 11. A goal may arrive for Girona, but it’ll be tough to get points against a dominant Barcelona side.

Barcelona vs Girona Bet 2: Barcelona to win and both teams to score @ +130 with bet365

Past Results Suggest a High-Scoring Bout

In the last three matches between these sides, 17 goals have been scored, with scorelines such as 1-4, 4-2 and 2-4.

Nine out of the 15 matches between the two Spanish clubs have featured four or more goals. Six of these occurred when Barcelona were at home.

In four of Barca’s last six games, both teams have scored at least four times. Of those four games, Barca won three, with the only exception being a 4-4 draw with Atletico Madrid.

Across all competitions this season, Barcelona have participated in 26 matches where four or more goals have been scored. This accounts for over 60% of Barcelona’s games.