Atalanta vs Athletic Club Predictions: Home domination expected

We expect La Dea to secure a home victory against their struggling Spanish opponents in this match.

Best Predictions for Atalanta vs Athletic Club

Atalanta Moneyline @ -110

Both teams to score - no - @ -120

Gianluca Scamacca as anytime goalscorer @ +160

Only one side has form

Atalanta have a chance to progress towards a Champions League Round of 16 spot when they play host to Athletic Club. With two games left to play, they have a chance to confirm their place on Wednesday night. Additionally, the Italians are favourites, as they face an out-of-form Athletic Club.

Raffaele Palladino’s side aren’t quite at full strength, as Berat Djimsiti and Raoul Bellanova are injured. However, Odilon Kossounou and Ademola Lookman are back from the Africa Cup of Nations. Gli Orobici have managed their absences well, and have been fantastic since they parted ways with Ivan Juric.

Ernesto Valverde has far more issues to deal with than his counterpart. The likes of Aymeric Laporte and Benat Prados are among their list of absentees, and they’re really struggling for results. Given all of these factors, Lehoiak could see their UCL hopes come to an end this week.

Atalanta vs Athletic Club Prediction 1: Atalanta Moneyline @ -110

Home domination

The home side could ease past their opponents in this match, as Zuri-Gorriak are not very confident and Atalanta are proficient goalscorers. The visitors are dealing with defensive concerns, something their opponents can take advantage of.

With Giacomo Raspadori joining their arsenal, the home side have so many ways to exploit the Spaniards’ frailties. Atalanta have also kept plenty of clean sheets recently, including three in a row earlier this month. They were caught out against Pisa on Friday, but that was an exception.

Moreover, neither side ranks highly in their division in terms of the BTTS market. Therefore, this match is likely to result in a comfortable home win and another clean sheet for Marco Carnesecchi.

Atalanta vs Athletic Club Prediction 2: Both teams to score - no - @ -120

Backing Atalanta’s top scorer

With six goals and three assists in 19 matches, no Atalanta player has more direct contributions this season than Gianluca Scamacca. The Italian may not have scored many recently, but he’ll fancy his chances against this Athletic defence. Additionally, Raspadori’s arrival may inspire him to play even better.

The 27-year-old has two G/A in his last two Champions League fixtures, and making it three in three wouldn't be surprising. The bookies suggest that he is the most likely goalscorer in this match. Valverde’s men will be aware of the threat that Scamacca poses.

Atalanta vs Athletic Club Prediction 3: Gianluca Scamacca as anytime goalscorer @ +160

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Atalanta 2-0 Athletic Club

Goalscorers prediction - Atalanta: Gianluca Scamacca, Giacomo Raspadori

Napoli have improved in form since they changed their manager, as they’ve lost just two of their last 12. La Dea are fifth in the Champions League table, and have a great chance of securing a top-eight finish. Raffaele Palladino will be very confident of clinching three points once again at the New Balance Arena.

Meanwhile, Athletic Club are currently going through a rough patch. Their only victories in the last eight matches came against lower-league opposition, and even then, they needed extra time. Defeat to Mallorca at the weekend left them in ninth place in La Liga.

Probable lineups for Atalanta vs Athletic Club

Atalanta expected lineup: Carnesecchi, Ahanor, Hien, Scalvini, Zappacosta, Ederson, de Roon, Bernasconi, De Ketelaere, Zalewski, Scamacca

Athletic Club expected lineup: Simon, Areso, Vivian, Paredes, Berchiche, Jauregizar, Ruiz de Galarreta, I. Williams, Sancet, N. Williams, Guruzeta