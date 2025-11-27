Aston Villa vs Young Boys Predictions: Goal rush in the first half

Our betting expert expects Aston Villa’s excellent form to continue with another convincing victory against Young Boys.

Best predictions for Aston Villa vs Young Boy

1x2 - Aston Villa Moneyline @ -500 with bet365

First half totals - over 1.5 goals @ -104 with bet365

Anytime goalscorer - Emiliano Buendia @ +187 with bet365

Experienced team face the underdogs

Villa’s recent consecutive three wins are part of a larger sequence of nine victories across their previous 11 outings. They lost two games in that sequence, both of which came on the road. At home, Unai Emery’s men won 14 of their last 16 fixtures (one loss, one tie).

They emerged victorious in their previous five home games in 2025 in Europe. No other team in Europe have won more main-tie matches at home than Villa, who have won twelve since the start of the 2023/24 season. As a result, the visitors have an uphill battle in England.

Meanwhile, Young Boys won only two of their last 13 clashes with English opposition (nine losses, two ties). However, they’ve yet to win a single such fixture away from home. Despite playing at home, they suffered a 3-0 defeat in their last match against Villa.

Only one of the hosts’ last five games saw both teams score. With 10 goals conceded in this competition, YB have the worst defensive record and are expected to concede a few more on Thursday.

Aston Villa vs Young Boys Prediction 1: 1x2 - Aston Villa Moneyline @ -500 with bet365

Taking advantage of early pressure

The home side have established an interesting pattern over the last four games that they’ve hosted. They have scored first, led at halftime, and finished with a win in that run of games.

The visitors’ last six outings featured more than one goal in the first half. This suggests how easily their opponents have been able to score against them this season. Villa will see this as an opportunity to start strongly and pressure them from the first whistle.

Emery’s men have a similar record in this competition compared to the Premier League. They’ve scored evenly across the first and second halves of home matches. Meanwhile, they’ve scored and led at halftime in 50% of their Europa League games at Villa Park this term.

Aston Villa vs Young Boys Prediction 2: First half totals - over 1.5 goals @ -104 with bet365

History of scoring in a winning cause

Emi Buendia has performed brilliantly this season. So far, he has five goal involvements in 10 league games and one goal in the Europa League.

However, every time the Argentine finds the back of the net, it leads to a positive result for Villa. They’ve won the last 10 matches in which he’s scored. Moreover, he has scored the opening goal in four of the last seven matches in which he found the net.

If Emery selects him to start the match, he will be a strong candidate to get onto the scoresheet.

Aston Villa vs Young Boys Prediction 3: Anytime goalscorer - Emiliano Buendia @ +187 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Aston Villa 2-0 Young Boys

Goalscorers prediction: Aston Villa: Emiliano Buendia, Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa have truly bounced back this season, as they continue to prove their critics wrong with another victory. That come-from-behind 2-1 win over Leeds last weekend means that they’re on a three-game winning streak.

Despite Villa’s slow start to the season, they’re fourth in the Premier League table, and only eight points behind the leaders. Additionally, the Birmingham outfit are sixth in the Europa League and on course to finish in the top eight.

Another memorable European night awaits the Villa Park fans when they welcome Young Boys to their patch on Thursday night. Victory for the home side will see them move to 12 points from five games, and they will be serious contenders to win the whole thing.

Young Boys are three points behind their English hosts in the standings. Their last outing in this competition ended in a heavy 4-0 defeat away to PAOK. They’ve subsequently taken out their frustrations on their domestic opposition.

The Swiss outfit won their previous two outings 4-1 and 5-0, demonstrating their dominance at home. However, Gerardo Seoane’s men sit 22nd in this competition and are in danger of dropping out of the qualification spots. As a result, a win in the UK would help them move further into the safe zone.

Probable lineups for Aston Villa vs Young Boys

Aston Villa expected lineup: Martinez, Lindelof, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen, Bogarde, Onana, Rogers, Buendia, Watkins, Guessand

Young Boys expected lineup: Keller, Janko, Zoukrou, Lauper, Hadjam, Raveloson, Gigovic, Fassnacht, Sanches, Virginius, Cordova