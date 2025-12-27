Arsenal vs Brighton Predictions: Gunners cap 2025 with a win

Mikel Arteta’s men haven’t been at their best recently. However, with home advantage, we expect them to end 2025 with a victory.

Best Predictions for Arsenal vs Brighton

The power of home advantage

Arsenal have kept numerous clean sheets this season across all competitions. David Raya has proven difficult to beat, while the Gunners’ rigid backline has played a big part in their rise to the top. A few defensive injuries ended their unbeaten run this month, but they still concede very few goals.

Mikel Arteta managed to rest several players in midweek as they saw off Crystal Palace, and there are no fresh injury concerns. With so many players coming back, the Londoners could get back to their best. William Saliba’s recent return was a huge boost, and the clean sheet against Everton was well-received by fans.

Fabian Hurzeler, meanwhile, can welcome Lewis Dunk and Diego Gomez back from suspension. Still, Carlos Baleba is at the Africa Cup of Nations. Elsewhere, Danny Welbeck could return to face his former club, and Jan Paul van Hecke could be back too. Despite these reinforcements, the visitors have failed to score in their last two matches. This makes a clean sheet for the home side likely.

Arsenal vs Brighton Prediction 1: Arsenal to keep a clean sheet @ +130

Brighton’s scoring woes continue

Brighton have struggled to find the back of the net this season. Currently ninth in the Premier League, they have only scored more than twice in a game on three occasions. They’ve also only scored once in their last three outings.

While Welbeck’s potential return could provide a lift, the Gunners are expected to keep the Seagulls at bay. Arsenal won 2-0 when these two sides met in a cup game in October, and Brighton lost three of their last five meetings to nil. With the hosts now more stable and Brighton struggling in front of goal, a home win to nil seems likely.

Arsenal vs Brighton Prediction 2: Both teams to score - No @ -125

Saka to shine as Arsenal wrap up 2025

A key reason for Arsenal’s success this season is the consistent goal and assist contributions from numerous players. They’ve had 13 different goalscorers across all competitions, and 15 have provided assists. This will certainly please Arteta, given that his side have struggled for depth in recent years.

This time around, even with injury setbacks, they’ve managed to keep going. Still, no player has contributed more than Bukayo Saka (11) this season. He’s the club’s joint-top scorer and has five G/A in his last seven league games. His set piece threat continues to trouble opponents.

While Victor Gyokeres, Leandro Trossard or Gabriel Martinelli could also make an impact, we’re backing Bukayo. There’s no doubt he’ll deliver in the year ahead.

Arsenal vs Brighton Prediction 3: Bukayo Saka to score or assist @ +170

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Arsenal 2-0 Brighton

Goalscorers prediction - Arsenal: Victor Gyokeres, Bukayo Saka - Brighton: Danny Welbeck

Arsenal haven’t been as dangerous in recent weeks as they were earlier in the season, but they’re still picking up results. Their penalty shootout win over Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup made it three narrow wins in a row. They’ve only lost once since the start of September. Mikel Arteta’s men are favourites for a reason, especially on home soil at the Emirates.

As for Brighton and Hove Albion, their form has been drastically inconsistent. They’re winless in four after drawing 0-0 with Sunderland last time out. However, the Seagulls have only lost two of their last eight. It’s been almost a month since their last victory. Arsenal will be confident of extending Brighton’s wait for three more points.

Probable lineups for Arsenal vs Brighton

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Hincapie, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Odegaard, Rice, Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli

Brighton expected lineup: Verbruggen, Veltman, Dunk, Boscagli, Kadioglu, Ayari, Gomes, Kostoulas, Gruda, Mitoma, Rutter