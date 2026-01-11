49ers vs Eagles Predictions - NFL Playoffs - Wild Card Sunday Picks & Odds

Today, the San Francisco 49ers go on the road looking to dethrone the defending Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5) in a Wild Card Playoff game. The Eagles have improved on defense as the season has gone on, and under 44.5 points (-110) is likely.

49ers vs Eagles Predictions - 4:30pm EST - 1/11

Saquon Barkley 100+ Rushing Yards @ +170 with bet365

Under 44.5 Points @ -110 with bet365

Eagles -4.5 @ -110 with bet365

49ers vs Eagles Odds

49ers vs Eagles Picks

Saquon Back to His Best - Saquon Barkley 100+ Rushing Yards (+170)

Shaking off a slow start to the regular season, star Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley had two 100-yard games in his final four appearances. Barkley only averaged 4.1 yards per carry for the season, but that improved to 4.9 YPC in his previous four games.

Today, Barkley and the Eagles’ offense are facing a San Francisco 49ers’ defense, which Pro Football Focus ranked 31st of 32 teams in run defense grade.

In the Week 18 loss to Seattle, the 49ers allowed Seahawks RBs Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet to combine for 171 rushing yards on 33 carries. In last season’s Super Bowl run, Barkley had three 100-yard rushing games, and he should get plenty of carries this afternoon.

With the Niners missing defensive players like Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, and Tatum Bethune, there should be gaps for Barkley to run through. Take a chance on Barkley to go for 100+ rushing yards here.

49ers vs Eagles Prediction 1: Saquon Barkley 100+ Rushing Yards @ +170

Niners Offense to Crack Under Pressure - Under 44.5 Points (-110)

In Week 18, the San Francisco 49ers would have clinched the NFC’s number one seed if they had beaten the Seattle Seahawks. Instead, the Niners fell 13-3 in a disappointing effort, which doomed them to the sixth seed and a road game against the Eagles.

We saw exactly what happens when a team shuts down 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey, who totaled just 57 rushing and receiving yards. The Niners' offense is formidable, but also stoppable.

Philadelphia has two of the best cornerbacks in the league, Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, who will make Niners QB Brock Purdy’s job a lot tougher. Also, the Eagles had a bottom-half scoring offense this season, at just 22.3 points per game.

The last thing the Eagles want is to turn this game into a track meet. Expect Birds head coach Nick Sirianni to prioritize the run game, and for this one to go under 44.5 points (-110).

49ers vs Eagles Prediction 2: Under 44.5 Points @ -110

Eagles Soar - Eagles -4.5 (-110)

Playoff experience is certainly on the side of Philadelphia here. The defending Super Bowl champs have a 5-0 playoff record at home in the Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni era. Hurts, the Eagles’ QB, tends to step his game up in the postseason, and today should be no different.

Before resting their starters in Week 18 with the NFC East already clinched, the Eagles had covered the spread in three straight weeks. Notably, four of the 49ers’ losses this season came against top-seven teams in defense-adjusted value over average.

Philadelphia ranks sixth in defensive DVOA and held the explosive Bills offense to just 12 points in Week 17. It could be a long day for the 49ers’ offense, and their defense simply isn’t good enough to keep them in this one.

San Francisco ranks 24th in opponent yards per play and 27th in defensive DVOA. Bet on the Eagles to cover the spread and grab a comfortable win at Lincoln Financial Field.

49ers vs Eagles Prediction 3: Eagles -4.5 @ -110

49ers vs Eagles Start Time

Start Time: 4:30pm EST

4:30pm EST Location: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Address: One Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148

One Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148 TV & Streaming: FOX, Fubo, Hulu, NFL+

Heading into a Wild Card game against the Philadelphia Eagles (11-6), the San Francisco 49ers (12-5) have won four consecutive road games. However, all of those wins came against teams under .500. Meanwhile, the Eagles are unbeaten at home in the playoffs under Nick Sirianni.