Betting Partnerships Manager

Dan Seldon is the Betting Partnerships Manager at Goal, a Footballco brand, and oversees the content strategy and performance of Goal.com betting.

Dan has nearly 10 years of experience in betting and is responsible for making sure the content on Goal.com betting provides expert insights and analysis for the Goal.com audience.

Dan works closely with the Better Collective team and has editorial responsibility for all content on Goal.com betting, with a focus on informative content that is transparent and compliant.