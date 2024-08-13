How to watch today's Watford vs MK Dons Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Watford and Milton Keynes Dons, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Watford will face MK Dons in the first round of the Carabao Cup at the Vicarage Road Stadium on Tuesday.

MK Dons, who finished fourth in the League Two standings last season, began their 2024-25 league season with a defeat at the hands of Bradford City. They will be hoping to bounce back with a win but it will be a difficult task against Championship side Watford.

The hosts are heading into this fixture on the back of a thrilling 3-2 win over Millwall in their season opener. A 90th minute Mileta Rajovic goal helped Tom Cleverley's team secure the win.

Watford vs MK Dons kick-off time

Date: August 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST Venue: Vicarage Road Stadium

The match will be played at the Vicarage Road Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.45pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Watford vs MK Dons online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Carabao Cup match between Watford and MK Dons will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Team news & squads

Watford team news

The hosts might opt to rest Mattie Pollock after he sustained a head injury in a collision during the match against Millwall.

Watford may give Mileta Rajovic a spot in the starting lineup on Tuesday after his heroics in the last game.

Watford predicted XI: Bond; Porteous, Sierralta, Morris; Andrews, Sissoko, Dele-Bashiru, Larouci; Sema, Rajovic, Ince.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bachmann, Bond Defenders: Ngakia, Sierralta, Hoedt, Porteous, Almeida, Tikvić, Morris, Larouci, Andrews, Ferreira Midfielders: Chakvetadze, Louza, Sema, Sissoko, Asprilla, Dele-Bashiru, Kayembe Forwards: Ince, Rajović, Vata, Bayo, Doumbia, Baah, Cabezas Hurtado, Kalu

MK Dons team news

For the visitors, Alex Gilbey could be included in the starting XI after his goal against Bradford. There are no fresh injury concerns for the team ahead of their Carabao Cup opener.

MK Dons predicted XI: Harness; Sherring, Tucker, Lewington; Tripp, Kelly, Offord, Tomlinson; Leigh, Dennis, Gilbey.

Position Players Goalkeepers: McGill, Harness, MacGillivray, Sandford, Stacey Defenders: Lewington, Tucker, Sherring, Tomlinson, Offord, Ilunga, Maguire, Scholtz, Lawrence, Stirland, Wood Midfielders: Pritchard, Williams, Gilbey, Kelly, Wearne, Nemane, Leigh, Anker, Lemonheigh-Evans, Carroll, Tripp Forwards: Leko, Harrison, Hendry, Dennis

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition August 2022 Watford 0-2 MK Dons Carabao Cup

