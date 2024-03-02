Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland: How to live stream and watch the fight in the UK

How to catch the Problem Child’s latest fight from Puerto Rico

Former social media star-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul will look to improve his record in his latest bout, as he takes on former Golden Gloves champion Ryan Bourland in a highly anticipated cruiserweight contest at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico this weekend.

Just over a year after his first career loss against Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia, the Problem Child has rebuilt his reputation in the ring with a pair of victories against former MMA fighter Nate Diaz and Andre August since setting up his latest bout in the Caribbean.

Paul will be out to deliver a statement result, having picked up a first knockout victory in his last four matches to turn over the latter in Florida last December, and he will now carry hopes of delivering another impressive showcase of his power in his latest encounter.

But Bourland, who has fought just once in the past six years, will hope his reputation can also assist in scoring an impressive upset against one of the biggest names to emerge in the YouTube-to-boxing pipeline over the past few years.

So, how can you ensure you catch all the action between Jake Paul and his latest opponent this Saturday? GOAL brings you everything you need to know to watch the Problem Child in action against Ryan Bourland below.

When is Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland?

Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland will face off on Sunday, March 3 (GMT), with the fight due to take place at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The pair are on the undercard of a headline bout between Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke. It will begin at 12:00 am GMT; the ring walk for the main event is expected to take place around 05:00 am GMT.

How to watch Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland

In the United Kingdom, coverage of Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland will be shown online and streamed through DAZN.

Offering a broad selection of fights, bouts, and action from the ring, along with a slew of other sporting events, DAZN is available at £9.99 per month in the United Kingdom and is offered as a yearly subscription at £99.99.

Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland Fight Card

Weight Class Main Card Featherweight Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke Cruiserweight Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland Light flyweight Jonathan Gonzalez vs. Rene Santiago Super featherweight Christopher Diaz vs. Headley Scott Featherweight Pedro Marquez Medina vs. Brandon Valdes Welterweight Elijah Flores vs. Alejandro Munera Super flyweight Krystal Rosado-Ortiz vs. Gloria Munguilla Featherweight Javon Walton vs. Joshua Torres

FAQs

What are Jake Paul and Ryan Bourland’s professional boxing records?

Jake Paul and Ryan Bourland face off with a pair of impressive professional boxing records to their name, having fought a combined 28 times with 25 wins and three losses between them.

Paul has suffered only one career loss against Tommy Fur. Still, his victories over Nate Diaz and Andre August have seen him further expand his record to 8-1 in the ring, setting him up for what he hopes to be an impressive performance this week.

Meanwhile, Bourland returns to the ring after a lengthy absence and few major fights. Despite boasting a lengthier career, his 17-2 record was mostly recorded the better part of a decade ago, with fears that he may prove too rusty for a challenge.

Is there a title on the line between Jake Paul and Ryan Bourland?

There is no title on the line between Jake Paul and Ryan Bourland, with the former yet to compete for a crown throughout his professional career.

However, there will be two title fights on the bill, with Amanda Serrano and Nina Meinke’s headline encounter as the main bout with belts on the line this March.

Who will Jake Paul fight next?

Even before he steps into the ring with Ryan Bourland, Jake Paul looks to be eyeing up his next opponents, with a whole plethora of likely foes in the mix to face off against the Problem Child.

A rematch with Tommy Fury might be top of the list for Pau. Still, there could also be unexpected bouts with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Indian fighter Neeraj Goyat after recent feuds.