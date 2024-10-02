How to watch today's Shakhtar Donetsk vs Atalanta Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Atalanta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following goalless stalemates in their Champions League opening matches, Shakhtar Donetsk and Atalanta BC will be aiming for their first league phase victory when they face off in Gelsenkirchen on Wednesday.

Shakhtar have struggled to hit their stride lately, with Marino Pusic's side securing just two wins and two draws from their last four outings. Their domestic campaign saw them held to a 1-1 stalemate by Veres Rivne over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Atalanta also began their Champions League run with a goalless encounter, keeping Premier League side Arsenal at bay. Despite flashes of attacking intent, Mateo Retegui squandered a golden opportunity in the second half, missing a penalty that could have changed the game's course.

How to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs Atalanta online - TV channels & live streams

The Champions League match will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Atalanta kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, October 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:45 pm BST Venue: VELTINS-Arena

The UEFA Champions League match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Atalanta will be played at VELTINS-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm BST on Wednesday, October 2, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Shakhtar Donetsk team news

The hosts' main attacking threat comes from their top scorer, Artem Bondarenko, fresh off a hat-trick against Karpaty Lviv. He will be supported by Georgiy Sudakov and Danylo Sikan, both of whom have scored three goals this season.

However, Sikan remains questionable after suffering a nose injury in the opening matchday, while full-back Yukhym Konoplya returned to action on Friday after recovering from a knock sustained against Bologna.

Shakhtar Donetsk possible XI: Riznyk; Konoplya, Matviyenko, Bondar, Pedrinho; Bondarenko, Kyrskiv; Zubkov, Sudakov, Newerton; Traore

Position Players Goalkeepers: Riznyk, Fesyun, Tvardovskyi, Puzankov Defenders: Tobias, Ghram, Azarovi, Matviyenko, Konoplia, Pedrinho, Bondar, Faryna Midfielders: Sudakov, Gomes, Pedrinho, Eguinaldo, Franjić, Palmares, Stepanenko, Shved, Bondarenko, Kryskiv, Nazaryna Forwards: Traoré, Kevin, Sikan, Zubkov, Glushchenko

Atalanta team news

Head coach Gian Piero Gasperini will be eager to see Isak Hien return to action after an adductor injury ruled the Swedish centre-back out of Atalanta's recent stalemate with Bologna. However, both Ben Godfrey (back) and Rafael Toloi (thigh) are still battling to regain full fitness.

In addition, Lazar Samardzic, who salvaged a late draw at the weekend, came on for Marco Brescianini, who limped off with a thigh issue. Long-term injuries to Gianluca Scamacca and Giorgio Scalvini (both ACL) mean they will be sidelined until the new year.

Up front, competition for starting spots remains fierce as Mateo Retegui could reclaim his position after being benched over the weekend, while Charles De Ketelaere and Ademola Lookman are also pushing for selection.

Lookman, who netted five goals in three Europa League starts at the end of last season, was firing on all cylinders with four consecutive Serie A goals before failing to score against Bologna.

Atalanta BC possible XI: Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Kossounou, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, Ederson, De Roon, Ruggeri; Samardzic, Lookman; Retegui

Position Players Goalkeepers: Carnesecchi, Patricio, Rossi Defenders: Toloi, Kossounou, Hien, Bellanova, Djimsiti, Kolasinac Midfielders: Sulemana, Cuadrado, Pasalic, Zaniolo, De Roon, Ederson, De Ketelaere, Ruggeri, Samardzic, Brescianini, Zappacosta Forwards: Lookman, Retegui

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/11/19 Shakhtar Donetsk 0-3 Atalanta UEFA Champions League 10/01/19 Atalanta 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Champions League

